Losing Hampshire League debut for Portsmouth’s overseas all-rounder … Fareham & Crofton and Burridge 2nds also beaten in County League top flight

The 27-year-old, who has played 26 first class games in his native Sri Lanka, saw his south coast career held up while his visa was processed.

In the third week of the 2022 season, he made his first appearance for the 2nd XI, scoring 16 and taking two wickets in a three-wicket loss - the 2nds’ third successive County Division 1 defeat.

This is Jalill’s fourth stint in English conditions having played for Devon League outfit Bovey Tracey in 2018 and Kent Leaguers Cowdrey in 2019 and 2021.

Fareham & Crofton's James Headen took three wickets in his side's Hampshire League loss to Easton & Martyr Worthy. Picture: Vernon Nash

He scored 515 league runs for Bovey at 34.33 and was the third highest runscorer in the Kent League third tier last summer with 653 at 43.53.

Also capable of bowling off-breaks, Jaleel was the leading wicket-taker in the Kent League Division 3 in 2019 with 37 at just 9.08.

A top score of 47 extras - including 36 wides - helped Portsmouth total 212-8 at St Helens.

The hosts were tottering on 123-7 before an eighth wicket stand of 77 between Billy Eales (41 not out) and Ajay Patel (25) took them past 200 (opener Indy Chakrabati 42).

Introduced into the attack as second change, Jalill (2-28 off 10 overs) dismissed both Odiham openers. But one of them, Craig Williamson, hit 48 and with skipper Martin Niblett top scoring with 56, the visitors hit the winning run off the first ball of their last over.

Former Burridge all-rounder Ollie Southon compiled a second successive league century as Fareham & Crofton were beaten by Easton & Martyr Worthy.

Fresh from hitting 53 against Hursley Park, Southon struck an unbeaten 60 as F & C posted 208-7 after being inserted. Morgan Frost, batting at No 7, top scored with 61.

Skipper James Headen (3-39) helped bowl F & C into a good position before No 7 Jordan Banks (51 not out) and No 9 Isaac Lowe (21 not out) shared a match-winning stand, Easton winning by three wickets with three balls left.

F & C didn’t help themselves, though, by conceding 30 wides in a total of 44 extras.

Burridge 2nds let Hursley Park off the hook at The Quarters, suffering a 12-run defeat.

The hosts were allowed to reach 177-8 after being reduced to 46-4 and 126-7. No 10 Ben Holden (25 not out) was Park’s second top scorer while some wayward bowling contributed 39 wides in a total of 44 extras.

Those wides came back to haunt Burridge, whose reply was faltering badly on 95-7 and 115-8.