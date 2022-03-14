Lucky 13! Young swimmer Darcey is a golden wonder for Portsmouth Northsea at Hampshire Championships

Portsmouth Northsea Junior Boys

The Portsmouth Northsea youngster won no fewer than THIRTEEN golds over the course of three weekends.

Ten of those were in the 12 years individual category - across a range of freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and individual medley races - and the other three were as part of relay teams.

The event is held each year for swimmers aged 10 years and over across all distances from 50m to 1500m.

All major clubs across the county were represented including Fareham Nomads, Gosport Dolphins, Winchester City Penguins, Rushmoor Royals, Basingstoke Bluefins and City of Southampton.

In all, 75 of Portsmouth Northsea’s competitive swimmers competed across 520 individual events and the club also fielded 20 relay teams.

They won 68 gold, 31 silver and 32 bronze, topping the medal table and also scooping the most gold medals of any competing club.

Adam Toy (Boys Age 17/Over) - 100m Backstroke SILVER.

Alexander Cameron-Calvo (Boys Age 17/Over) - 100m Freestyle GOLD, 50m Freestyle GOLD, 100m Butterfly GOLD, 50m Butterfly GOLD.

Alice Rowsell (Girls Age 16)- 800m Freestyle GOLD, 1500m Freestyle GOLD, 400m Freestyle BRONZE.

Amber Likely (Girls Age 16) - 50m Backstroke BRONZE, 100m Backstroke SILVER, 200m Backstroke BRONZE.

Amelia Ayling (Girls Age 17/Over) - 200m Butterfly BRONZE.

Betsy North (Girls Age 14) - 800m Freestyle SILVER, 400m Freestyle SILVER, 1500m Freestyle SILVER.

Charlotte Aris (Girls Age 14) - 400m IM BRONZE, 400m Freestyle BRONZE, 200m Freestyle BRONZE, Butterfly GOLD, 100m Freestyle SILVER, 100m Butterfly GOLD.

Chase Lunn (Boys Age 16) - 50m Breaststroke GOLD.

Portsmouth Northsea Senior Boys

Clive Marquis (Boys Age 17/Over) - 50m Freestyle SILVER.

Darcey Smith (Girls Age 12) - 800m Freestyle GOLD, 400m Freestyle GOLD, 200m Freestyle GOLD, 200m Butterfly GOLD, 100m Backstroke GOLD, 100m Freestyle GOLD, 200m IM GOLD, 50m Freestyle GOLD, 100m Butterfly GOLD, 50m Butterfly GOLD.

Evelyn Rowsell (Girls Age 17/Over) - 1500m Freestyle SILVER, 400m Freestyle BRONZE, 200m Backstroke BRONZE.

Finn Mose (Boys Age 12) - 800m Freestyle SILVER, 400m IM SILVER, 200m Backstroke BRONZE, 200m Butterfly SILVER.

George Snow (Boys Age 16) - 100m Freestyle GOLD, 100m Backstroke GOLD, 200m Backstroke GOLD, 50m Freestyle GOLD, 200m Freestyle GOLD, 50m Backstroke GOLD.

Hannah Day (Girls Age 14) - 200m Freestyle GOLD, 50m Breaststroke GOLD, 100m Backstroke BRONZE, 200m Breaststroke SILVER, 100m Freestyle GOLD, 50m Backstroke SILVER, 200m Individual Medley SILVER, 50m Freestyle GOLD, 100m Butterfly SILVER, 100m Breaststroke GOLD, 50m Butterfly GOLD.

Portsmouth Northsea Junior Girls

James Cummings-Candal (Boys Age 17/Over) - 800m Freestyle GOLD, 1500m Freestyle GOLD, 400m IM GOLD, 200m Freestyle BRONZE, 400m Freestyle GOLD.

Jemima Sawle (Girls Age 14 800m) - Freestyle GOLD, 400m IM SILVER, 400m Freestyle GOLD, 1500m Freestyle GOLD, 200m Freestyle SILVER, 100m Backstroke GOLD, 100m Freestyle BRONZE, 200m Backstroke SILVER.

Joe O’Toole (Boys Age 12) - 100m Butterfly BRONZE.

Joseph Dollamore (Boys Age 15) - 400m IM SILVER, 200m IM BRONZE.

Leon Ginther (Boys Age 12) - 50m Breaststroke SILVER, 100m Backstroke SILVER.

Lily-Anne Knobel (Girls Age 14) - 800m Freestyle BRONZE, 200m Backstroke GOLD.

Logan Winter (Boys Age 17/Over) - 100m Backstroke BRONZE, 200m Backstroke BRONZE, 200m Freestyle GOLD, 50m Backstroke BRONZE.

Lucas Lovell (Boys Age 13) - 200m IM BRONZE, 200m Backstroke SILVER, 100m Breaststroke GOLD, 50m Breaststroke SILVER, 200m Breaststroke GOLD.

Oliver Kettle (Boys Age 17/Over) - 50m Breaststroke GOLD, 100m Breaststroke GOLD, 200m Breaststroke GOLD.

Oliver Lawson (Age 14) - 800m Freestyle BRONZE.

Oscar Reynolds (Boys Age 13) - 1500m Freestyle BRONZE, 200m Freestyle BRONZE.

Penny Worthy (Girls Age 14) - 1500m Freestyle BRONZE.

Sidney Collingwood (Boys Age 15) - 100m Freestyle GOLD, 100m Backstroke GOLD, 200m Backstroke BRONZE, 50m Freestyle GOLD, 200m Freestyle GOLD, 50m Backstroke GOLD.

Thomas Dickson (Boys Age 17/Over) - 200m Butterfly GOLD, 100m Butterfly BRONZE, 50m Butterfly BRONZE.

Thomas Jennings (Boys Age 14) - 400m Freestyle BRONZE, 1500m Freestyle SILVER, 50m Freestyle BRONZE, 200m Backstroke SILVER, 200m Freestyle SILVER, 100m Backstroke SILVER, 100m Freestyle BRONZE, 50m Backstroke GOLD.

Thomas Spencer (Boys Age 17/Over) - 100m Backstroke GOLD, 50m Backstroke SILVER.

Tomas Navarro-Barber (Boys 100m Freestyle) S9 GOLD, 100m Backstroke S9 GOLD, 50m Freestyle S9 GOLD, 200m Individual Medley S9 GOLD, 100m Butterfly S9 GOLD, 400m Freestyle – S9 GOLD.

Tommaso Martini (Boys Age 17/Over) - 100m Breaststroke SILVER, 200m Breaststroke SILVER.

Relays

Girls 10 - 12 Years 200m Freestyle Relay - GOLD Darcey Smith, Elsie-Mae McGinley, Flossie Vaughan, Isla Poole.

Girls 10 - 12 Years 200m Medley Relay - GOLD Darcey Smith, Flossie Vaughan, Isla Poole, Jasmine Lunn.

Girls 10 - 14 Years 200m Freestyle Relay - GOLD Betsy North, Charlotte Aris, Hannah Day, Jemima Sawle.

Girls 12 - 14 Years 200m Medley Relay- GOLD Charlotte Aris, Darcey Smith, Hannah Day, Jemima Sawle.

Boys All Ages 800m Freestyle Relay - GOLD George Snow, James Cummings-Candal, Thomas Dickson, Logan Winter.

Boys All Ages 400m Medley Relay - BRONZE Alex Scribbans, Logan Winter, Thomas Dickson, Tommaso Martini; GOLD Alexander Cameron-Calvo, George Snow, Oliver Kettle, Thomas Spencer.

Girls 16 and Under 200m Freestyle Relay - BRONZE Amber Likely, Ava Bennell, Hannah Day, Olivia Clinton.

Boys 16 and Under 200m Freestyle Relay - GOLD Chase Lunn, George Snow, Joseph Dollamore, Sidney Collingwood.

Boys All Ages 400m Freestyle Relay - GOLD Alexander Cameron-Calvo, George Snow, Logan Winter, Oliver Kettle.

Boys 16 and Under 200m Medley Relay - SILVER Chase Lunn, George Snow, Joseph Dollamore, Sidney Collingwood.

