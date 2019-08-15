Have your say

TYLER Mack enjoyed a memorable week in the junior snooker leagues at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 14-year-old defeated the top two in division one on Wednesday to take maximum points in the round-robin group.

He added the scalp of Jake Sharp to those of Owen Jenkins and Billy Reid.

Mack is now lying in fourth place, just six points adrift of leader Jenkins with five weeks remaining.

Jenkins finished the session with a flourish.

Breaks of 29 and 41 against Aaron Wilson took the 11-year-old two points clear of Reid and Thomas Sharp at the top of the table.

Two days previously, Mack won the third group in Monday’s league and moved up to second place in division two – two points adrift of Keira Hiscock.

Debutant Harry Wyatt produced a 27 clearance to beat Jenkins 2-1. It meant the nine-year-old was undefeated in the top group.

That allowed Reid to leapfrog Jenkins into second place in division one behind Jamie Wilson, who is on England duty in the Home Internationals in Leeds.

Ryan Wilson took the honours in the second group and climbed to fifth.

And division one leader Rhys Pearce was only beaten by Hiscock in the Junior Pool League.

Pearce took maximum points on the head-to-head rule from Harrison Heath.

Archie Crump heads division two.

Tim Dunkley runs under-19 snooker sessions (4.30-6.30pm Monday and Wednesday) and junior pool sessions (4.30-6.30pm Thursday).