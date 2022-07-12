The Stubbington Green Runner - competing in the male vets 60-64 age group - completed his 400th parkrun in 44.52.

Of his 400 parkruns, 142 have been at the Cams Hall Estate - his first coming in April 2016 in what was just the third staging of the event. Smith went on to become the Fareham parkrun race director.

First time visitor Alex Pennington led the field home. The Abingdon AC member clocked 17:50 to win by 10 seconds from Winchester & District AC’s Jack England.

Andrew Smith ahead of his 400th parkrun Picture: Keith Woodland

Fareham RC’s Kerry Riches was first woman to finish in 20:03.

Southampton AC’s Matt Risden was first back among the 346 finishers at Southsea in 16:36.

Amy Chaplin (PGS Yellow) was first female in 19:43.

Andy Wheeler (Isle of Wight RR) clocked a course best 16:32 in finishing first at Portsmouth Lakeside. He was 56 seconds ahead of second-placed James Copeland.

Gosport RR’s Nikki Moxham was first female - in fifth place - clocking 18:09, also a course PB.

First-time visitor Adam Hewitt was first home at the Great Salterns parkrun. The Guildford & Godalming AC member clocked 19:15 - 12 seconds ahead of Damon Howard (City of Portsmouth AC).

Louise Griffin (Baffins Fitclub) was 13th and first woman in 23:47.

Chris Williams (Stubbington Green) recorded a course best 18:12 in finishing first at Lee-on-the-Solent - four seconds ahead of Worthing & District teenager Ethan Neale.

Another Stubbington member, Lucy May, was first woman - finishing in 27th place (21:36).

Megan Davis (Newquay Road Runners) was not only the fastest female in the Havant parkrun at Staunton Country Park, she led the entire 219-strong field home - clocking a course best 18:29.