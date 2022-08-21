Marshall law imposed as Hambledon celebrate back-to-back Southern Premier Cricket League promotions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons stormed to a 150-run win at Ridge Meadow to chalk up their 24th success in 26 league games since the start of the 2021 campaign.

A year after romping to the SPL Division 3 title, they need just three points from next weekend’s trip to lowly Bashley 2nds to lift the championship silverware for the second year running.

Back in mid-June, Marshall struck 108 as the Dons defeated Hartley Wintney by 148 runs.

Hambledon, promoted for a second year running.Back (from left): Rhidian Chapman, Henry Glanfield, Dan McGovern, Jonty Oliver, James Restell, Joel Eastment. Front: George Harding, Matt De Villiers, Spencer Le Clercq (captain), George Marshall, Mark Butcher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the day record-breaker Matt De Villiers smashed 168 - the highest of his five Division 2 hundreds in 2022.

This time De Villiers only made four - his lowest score of the year - but Marshall hit 11 fours in an unbeaten 112 as the hosts posted 253-6.

He received back-up from Henry Glanfield (28), Jonty Oliver (22) and Mark Butcher (21 not out). There were also 49 extras, including a whopping 40 wides.

Having recorded a rare failure at the crease, De Villiers made sure he enjoyed success with the ball.

In amongst his huge success with the bat this year - he has set an all-time SPL run record of 1,134 (with two matches to go) - it can easily be overlooked that he has been a regular wicket-taker too.

Indeed, his 3-22 off five overs took his seasonal league tally to 23 - the sixth highest in the division - at an average of 20.04.

Angus Brown and Ryan Bone took the attack to Dons, at one stage hitting six boundaries off eight balls in the seventh and eighth overs.

But 46-1 quickly became 46-3 when De Villiers dismissed Bone and skipper Hugo Hammond in successive deliveries.