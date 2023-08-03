Master blaster Desron launches another brutal assault on Hampshire League bowlers

Desron Spring struck his fourth Hampshire League century of 2023 for Rowner against Fareham & Crofton Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The Rowner batter struck his fourth league century of the season - and his latest ton was his highest yet.

Spring hammered 19 fours and 14 sixes in racing to 177, dominating his side’s innings against Fareham & Crofton 3rds at Bath Lane.

From the depths of 75-5, Spring’s boundary-filled innings helped the visitors post 268.

He was personally responsible for 66 per cent of Rowner’s total runs, adding 75 for the sixth wicket with M Smart - who scored just 8 - and 53 for the seventh with Toby Mowat, the second top scorer with 23.

In reply, Brendan Eddie (42) and Rob Coupar (12) put on 63 for the first wicket.

Any hopes Fareham harboured were dashed when they slipped from 126-3 to 129-6. They were eventually dismissed for 179 (Matt Poco 3-27, M Smart 3-36).

Spring had previously scored three centuries in as many innings back in June - 120 v Gosport 3rds, 124 (off 58 balls) v Hambledon 3rds and 135 (off 71 balls) v Solent Rangers.

His previous best for Rowner was 165 against Rowner 2nds last year, a 76-ball exhibition of big hitting that included 19 fours and 12 maximums.

Portsmouth Community’s Dave Steadman kept his nerve bowling the last over to deny Gosport 3rds victory.

Needing nine to win from the final six balls, Steadman conceded just four off the 40th over at Privett Park.

Tha meant - despite the best efforts of Gosport's Dave Brown (39 no) - the hosts fell short of Community’s 190-8 on 186-5.

Put into bat, Community ppener Mike Bristow top scored with 36. However, the late innings fireworks of Dave Going (29 off 11 balls) allowed them to post a competitive total.

In reply Gosport's Gerry Archer Jnr anchored his side’s innings with a stylish 60.

Steadman accounted for him with a one-handed grab in the field and also took a crucial wicket in the run chase.

Together with skipper John Creamer (1-14 off four overs), Steadman squeezed the run rate in the closing overs and ultimately Community secured a nailbiting victory.

Going and Community team mate Neal Dobson are currently representing their country in the M40 Masters World Tchoukball Championships in Prague.

Gosport Challengers were knocked off top spot after losing to new leaders Froxfield by four wickets.

Steve Singleton was the chief architect of their downfall, dismissing three of the Gosport top four.

He later returned to remove opener Mahesh Sasi (49) to end with figures of 8-3-15-4 as Challengers were dismissed for 131 (Jenin Jose 41 not out).