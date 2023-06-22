Master blaster Desron Spring belts third successive Hampshire League century

The West Indian followed up scores of 120 (v Gosport 3rds) and 124 (v Hambledon 3rds) with a blistering 135 against Solent Rangers at Farlington in a Division 5 SE fixture.

Against Hambledon, he had lashed 12 fours and nine sixes in a brutal 58-ball knock.

This time, he struck 14 fours and eight sixes in a 71-ball innings that helped Rowner post 269-6 off 40 overs.

It was his second highest HL score for Rowner - last summer he whacked 165 against Rowner 2nds off 76 balls with 19 fours and 12 sixes.

Batting at No 4, Spring was at the crease early against Solent as Rowner slipped to 13-2.

They were 39-3, but Spring dominated a fourth wicket stand of 164 with Lee Phillips (28) to put the visitors in control.

Quinton van Eeden (36 not out) and skipper Rob Bowman (29) later added 52 for the sixth wicket.

Spring, incidentally, has also scored an unbeaten 82 - off 48 balls - in recent weeks, playing for the Royal Navy in an inter-services game against the RAF at Burnaby Road in Portsmouth.

Solent were bowled out for 186 with No 8 Dipin Varghese top scoring with 54. Opener Eldhose Arekkal hit 51