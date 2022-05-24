Matt Colban makes stunning first appearance of 2022 as Hayling Island claim Hampshire League success – Sharma shines again as Emsworth continue winning run

Last year, the top order batsman had scored 55, 47 and 136 not on his first three league outings for Hayling.

This time, he belted 103 off just 54 balls as the islanders - asked to chase 187 for victory - raced to success against South Wilts 3rds in Salisbury in just 26 overs.

Colban, who used to play for Purbrook, cleared the boundary seven times and also hit 13 fours.

The result was never in doubt when Colban joined opener Flynn Powell in the middle after Michael Lever (4) had departed early.

The second wicket pair put on 161 with wicket-keeper Powell no slouch either, hitting six fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 68 off 69 deliveries.

Freddie Steel (3-34) had earlier put the hosts on the back foot with none of their top four reaching double figures.

It was left to middle order pair George Gairdner (51 not out) and Tristan Prinsloo (45) - plus 30 extras - to take Wilts to 186-7.

Anurag Sharma starred with the bat for a second week running as Emsworth stretched their 100 per cent start to three league games.

The week before, the opening bat had struck an unbeaten 106 in victory against Steep.

This time, he dominated the reply after Emsworth had initially made hard going of chasing 118 against Chawton.

But after slipping to 26-4, Sharma (71) and Sam Worsley (35 not out) added 95 for the fifth wicket.