Matt Paterson set to return as Gosport Borough sign off pre-season against Bognor at Privett Park

Matt Paterson is pencilled in for a return as Gosport Borough host Bognor at Privett Park on Friday night (7.45pm).

The striker has missed the majority of pre-season with a groin injury.

And while Lee Molyneaux will tread carefully, the Borough boss is pleased to welcome him back his star hitman ahead of their final summer friendly.

He said: ‘Matt has been suffering from an ongoing groin problem.

‘He has had to rest it and had shockwave treatment at hospital.

‘For the past two weeks he has been training, though. and has come through unscathed.

‘Hopefully he is now back to normal and will feature at some stage against Bognor.’

Molyneaux has completely revamped the Borough squad in a bid to turn the club’s fortunes around.

After three successive relegation scraps, he is determined to instil a winning mentality.

And he will use the visit of the Bostik League premier division Rocks to help finalise his approach to Borough’s opening Southern League premier division south game on August 10.

Molyneaux added: ‘I am now looking to make some final decisions about certain positions and style of play.

‘All the players want to be in the starting 11 for the first game.

‘But I will be impressing upon them the fact this season is all about the squad and not just 11 players.

‘We will need different line-ups for different situations and being able to adapt will be important.

‘If we are going to win the league the whole squad will have to contribute at different times.

‘We will also need to shift our mindset from a team that is not used to winning.

‘Bognor will give us a good test because they are a side that always likes to get the ball down and play football.

‘We are similar in many ways and hopefully we can beat them at their own game.’

Central midfielder Alfie Whittingham, previously with Hungerford Town and Aldershot Town, is expected to play after joining Borough.

Hawks loanee Marley Ridge is also likely to feature.

Borough host Taunton Town at Privett Park on the opening day of their season.