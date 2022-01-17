'Maybe we put a little too much heat under the kettle before the game' - Coaching staff responsible for Havant's 'over-psyched' start in Sevenoaks defeat

Havant captain Joel Knight grabbed a try in Havant's defeat to Sevenoaks Picture: Keith Woodland

And Knight says the responsibility for that rest with the club’s coaching staff for 'putting a little bit too much heat under the kettle' pre-match prior to going down 41-24 at Hooks Lane.

Havant were shell-shocked by a blistering Sevenoaks start which saw them race into 17-0 lead inside 20 minutes, while they held a sizeable 27-3 half-time advantage having ran in three tries in the opening 40 minutes.

The hosts regrouped at the break and served up a much better second-half showing, but they ultimately left themselves too much to do against a Sevenoaks side who received a red card with 25 minutes still to play.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight reflected: ‘Credit where credit is due, Sevenoaks are a good side, they’re one of the best we’ve played this season.

‘What’s frustrating for the boys - they were properly up for the game - there were no issues with that.

‘Perhaps we were slightly over-psyched for the game in the first half. Even in the first half, people were flying in trying to make big tackles and, of course, sometimes when that happens it leaves big spaces.

‘The coaching team will take responsibility for that because that’s part of the mental preparation we do - maybe we put a little bit too much heat under the kettle before the game.

‘We settled, we won the second half, so we’ll take a small positive and during the game we played some good rugby - certainly not consistent enough throughout.’

Captain Joel Knight fired over Havant's first points with 28 minutes gone with a penalty – by which point Sevenoaks were already 17-3 in front.

Pete Austin finally got the hosts' first try on 54 minutes and with a Sevenoaks player receiving a red card for lashing out in the build-up, Will Knight's men trailed 34-10 with a man advantage.