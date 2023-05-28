McGregor rescues Waterlooville as they maintain winning Southern Premier League start

Waterlooville's Josh McGregor hit a half-century in his side's SPL win at OTs & Romsey. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Kiwi came in at No 4 with Ville 18-2 in reply to Romsey’s 210-7 total after the hosts had been asked to bat first.

McGregor found one willing ally in Josh McCoy, who hit 45 in a third wicket stand of 72 with seven fours off 70 balls.

Then he found a second as Alex Shephard hit 23 in a fourth wicket partnership of 57.

McGregor played a restrained role, hitting only three fours off 105 deliveries, before being seventh out with the score on 196.

It was his second highest SPL score for Ville, having struck 75 against Bashley 2nds last August.

With Ashan Silva hitting an unbeaten 22 off 13 balls, Ville won by two wickets with 10 balls remaining.

Skipper Charlie King (78) top scored for his side at the top of the order, adding 98 for the fourth wicket with Tom Cowley (52). Hakim Peruzi then whacked an unbeaten 41 off 29 balls.

Ville still have a 100 per cent record after four games, as their opening two fixtures were cancelled due to bad weather.

Portsmouth & Southsea’s 100 per cent start - two wins in a row - was ended by visiting Langley Manor.

No 6 Tom Benfield (44) top scored as the hosts posted 217-9 - helped by No 10 Jono Willey carving an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls.

Langley opener Jack Budd and Steve Harris put their side well on the way to victory with a 96-run stand for the second wicket.

Budd, one of the most prolific runscorers in the SPL in recent years, hit 79 off 105 balls while Harris ended not out on 68.