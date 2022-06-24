Memorial cricket match held for Petersfield’s former Southern League stalwart Jim Smallbone

Smallbone, who passed away last year, played for the club for over four decades and also represented England Seniors against Australia.
He took 300 wickets for Petersfield in the old Southern League - bowling slow left arm - and at various times was the groundsman, maintenance man and teas-maker at the club. Such was his devotion, the club might even have folded at one point but for Smallbone’s work.
Smallbone spent a number of years coaching and running Colts sides at Petersfield and in the 1990s he managed the very successful Hampshire Cricket Association and Cricket Board sides that went onto win the national championship against Staffordshire.
The memorial match on the Heath was a friendly between Smallbone’s former team-mates at Petersfield and a Hampshire Seniors side.
The 35-over match saw the hosts chase 160 to win by five wickets with good contributions from Rob Norris (Harting), Jason Fenn (Middlesex Seniors), Graham Hughes (Steep) and Justin Jordan.
For the Seniors, Dave Elliott (Liphook) top-scored.