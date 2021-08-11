Mickey Parker ready to seize British title shot against Dave Thomas after host of fight date setbacks

Leigh Park bare-knuckle fighter Mickey Parker. Picture: Dan Harbut

The Leigh Park bare-knuckle fighter has endured several setbacks since seeing the original date for his title bout with Dave Thomas postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic way back in April 2020.

Since then, numerous rearranged meetings have been pencilled in, but they have all fallen through as the Covid-19 epidemic worsened in the UK.

However, some 16 months after Parker and Thomas were due to initially do battle for the BKB British cruiserweight crown, they are now set to do so at the 02 Indigo arena this weekend.

The fight to claim the British cruiserweight belt will see Parker, 38, and his opponent co-main event the BKB 21 show.

And the former Staunton Park Community School student says there is nothing that's going to stop him winning the title - particularly after the struggle he's faced with rescheduled fight dates and wasted training camps.

Parker said: ‘It has been unreal. I said the other day to the promoter me - and David (Thomas), it takes two to tango - to be able to put up with setback, after setback, after setback. From the original card of BKB 21, we’re the only fight that’s still surviving.

‘It’s finally happening and I’m buzzing. Even up to last week I was thinking something was going to go wrong, but hopefully it happens now.

‘All my camp is done now, everything has gone well, I just can’t wait to get in there now.

‘Basically, I’ve done five training camps for this fight. This one has been stupidly long but it couldn’t have gone no better. (My) Boxing ability has gone through the roof and I think I’m going to surprise a few people.

‘I’ve used it to my advantage, but the only thing is I’m not getting any younger. It works both ways with it but I’m very, very confident what’s going to happen now.’

Parker says he's been receiving well-wishing messages ahead of his huge national title bout since Monday.

He has sold more than 250 tickets for the title showdown, with a number of Portsmouth fight fans to be ringside in London.

Parker added: ‘For a lot of people, this will be there first night out going into the city and things like that.