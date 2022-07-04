Carlin Joy struck his maiden Portsmouth century, but the 2nds suffered a last-ball loss to Bournemouth 2nds at Chapel Gate in the Hampshire League. Photo by Alex Shute

Bournemouth 2nds pair Connor Smith and Charlie Tanner scampered two byes off the final ball of the game to give their side a three-wicket success at Chapel Gate.

That was after bowler Jack Pearce had run out skipper Tom Stannard off the penultimate delivery of the County Division 1 fixture.

It was a high-scoring encounter with Joy - in his maiden season with Portsmouth, having played youth cricket in the United Arab Emirates - hitting an unbeaten 123 in his side’s 264-6 total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joy hit 10 fours and four sixes in a 93-ball innings, after Portsmouth had slipped to 53-3 after winning the toss.

Skipper Matt Shaw (59) helped Joy add 137 for the fourth wicket, while Jack Collett (12) was very much the secondary figure in a sixth wicket stand of 74 with Joy.

Martin Miller (51) and Jonny Coombs put on 88 for the first Bournemouth wicket before Joy had the former caught by Pearce.

Tom West (38) helped Coombs add a further 88 for the second wicket, and the hosts were 204-3 when Coombs was run out 14 short of his century.

James Van Gool (38) helped Bournemouth edge closer to their target, which they eventually reached despite Joy (3-35) taking two quick wickets.

Portsmouth remain bottom, having lost eight of their nine league games so far.

Burridge 2nds bowler Duncan Fraser ensured Tom Arnold’s wait for his 1,000th run of 2022 went on.

The Bramshaw skipper entered the game having plundered 968 runs in league, cup and friendly action this year.

In his previous seven innings, Arnold had made 74, 99, 80, 94, 55, 36 and 107 - but this time he could only manage 12 before he was caught by Tim Aitken off Fraser’s bowling.

Bramshaw never recovered, and were skittled for 94 by Fraser (3-37), Alec Damley-Jones (3-17), Stuart Downs (2-19) and Brad Griffith (2-20).

The hosts’ collapse meant Jack Watson (30) ended as the match’s highest scorer - Burridge having been bowled out for 141 after winning the toss.

*Lewis Roberts helped Emsworth to a seventh County League Division 2 win in nine games.

Batting at No 6, he top scored with 53 off 55 balls as his side recovered from 117-6 to reach 201 all out against Hayling Island.

Anurag Sharma had earlier hit 47, just failing to record his fifth score of 50 or more in the HL this season. With 472 runs at 67.43, he remains the second highest runscorer in the division - just nine runs behind Ferndown’s James Stephenson.

Hayling appeared out of it when falling to 122-7 in reply. But Greg Chaplin - like Roberts, batting at No 6 - and No 9 Callum Cells put on 39 for the eighth wicket.