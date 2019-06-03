Have your say

Lee Molyneaux is delighted to have secured another exciting addition to his Gosport Borough squad and also ensured two more key men will be remaining on board.

He has brought in former Basingstoke Town goalscorer Sam Argent.

Striker Ryan Pennery and goalkeeper Patrick O’Flaherty have agreed deals to stay after last season.

Molyneaux is convinced all three can play a big part in restoring Borough’s fortunes.

The boss said: ‘Sam is a prolific goalscorer who has scored goals wherever he has played.

‘He scored 150 goals in three seasons at Hartley Wintney before moving to Basingstoke.

‘At Basingstoke he scored 50 goals in two seasons for a struggling side.

‘He started his career with Kevin Braybrook who is now coaching with us.

‘There was a lot of interest from clubs higher up the pyramid but he chose to come to us.

‘He wants to be part of what we are building.

‘This will be a chance for him to rebuild his career because he is one that can play a lot higher.

‘He works tirelessly which is what we are going to be about next season.

‘His work-rate will blow people away.

‘I liken him to a little bulldog, and with his low centre of gravity is tough to get off the ball.

‘Some people underestimate him because of his height.

‘They do so at their peril.

‘His work ethic gets him goals.’

Molyneaux has also boosted his firepower by keeping Pennery for another season.

The talented young forward has frequently scored goals at important times for Borough in the last couple of seasons.

He is an opportunist and plays off the shoulder of the defenders.

Molyneaux added: ‘Ryan plays like his character.

‘He is a cheeky chappy with bags of confidence and a player prepared to take risks.’

Goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty performed well under difficult conditions last season.

He has been highly recommended to Molyneaux by Bournemouth and also by goalkeeper coach Alan Walker Harris.

The Gosport boss said: ‘I have been told there are none better about and I have been impressed with his attitude.

‘This season he will have a coach to work with him and keep him sharp.’

Molyneaux hinted he will add more players to his squad in the coming days.