Moneyfields looking to get back up to third as they prepare for crunch Cirencester clash

Moneyfields will be looking to take third place back as they host Cirencester Town at Dover Road on Saturday (3pm).

A win for Dave Carter's side will see them leapfrog their visitors into third position. Only a point separates the teams in Southern League division one south.

It is a game that is shaping up as a vital one for Moneys. They were in third and looking up but have slipped up recently.

The fear if they lose would be that their play-off hopes may be hit quite badly with teams behind them chasing hard.

‘This is a very important weekend because we need to win to cement our spot in the play-offs,’ said Carter.

‘Also we want to finish as high as we can to guarantee a home semi-final.

‘It would be a catastrophe if we didn't make it after being in such a good position all season.

‘We are determined not to let the defeat at Evesham derail our bid.

‘I felt we didn’t play that poorly but needed to be better in both boxes.

‘Our defending wasn’t good enough and we failed to take our chances.

‘Conceding two goals in the opening 15 minutes left us with a mountain to climb.

‘We can’t afford a repeat against Cirencester because they are the form team at the moment.

‘They have not lost for 11 games and have won 10 of them.

‘We will need to be at our best to get the win we need.’

Carter is boosted by the return of full-back Robbie Evans. His pace and willingness to get forward will provide an extra attacking option for the home side.

His crosses into the box can provide the ammunition for leading goalscorer Steve Hutchings.

Moneys do have the advantage of many of their key men having been there and done it before in non-league football.

Carter added: ‘We will need our experienced heads to guide us through.

‘The likes of Sam Pearce, Brett Poate, Lewis Fennemore and Steve Hutchings will have a large part to play.

‘We need to find our form and pick up momentum heading towards the play-offs.

‘At the same time that means cutting out our recent errors.

‘All the five goals conceded in the past couple of weeks have come from our mistakes.

‘Our defensive record is still one of the best in the league and we need to get back to that.’