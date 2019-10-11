Have your say

Resurgent Gosport Borough are determined to remain on course as they play at home to fourth-placed Chesham United on Saturday (3pm).

Two successive wins have lifted Borough up to seventh in the Southern League premier division south, writes Kevin Ricketts.

Now they have an important match at Privett Park as they look to keep their momentum going.

Borough are hoping to get a big crowd for the game to roar the team on and especially with it being Non League Day.

Manager Lee Molyneaux is pleased with the way his players are responding after a slow start.

They know they have to be on their game on Saturday and will look to put on a show in front of their home fans.

'The mood has been lifted after the last couple of games,’ said Molyneaux.

‘We finally feel we got what we deserved and that has bred confidence.

‘When that starts to happen you get a lot more positivity.

‘At the start of the season there were a lot of expectations on us.

‘We set our own sights high but it took some of the players a little time to adjust to the league.

‘The more experienced players we brought in are starting to realise what it takes.

‘They have responded well and are starting to show the leadership they are capable of.

‘Their experienced helped us to see out the last couple of games and claim the wins.

‘Chesham is a tough test but I am looking for us to produce more of the same.

‘We have to maintain the same mentality shown in our recent games.’

Molyneaux expects to have exciting attacking talent George Barker back in his squad.

There was also good news on Mike Carter’s ankle injury, where a scan has given him the all-clear to return to training.

Borough showed good character to come from behind and beat Met Police 2-1 with two late goals last week.

They will need to show equal amounts of resilience at Chesham if they are to keep their unbeaten run intact.

‘We are still far from the finished article,’ said Molyneaux.

‘The big difference is we are now adding hard work to our talent.

‘We knew it was never going to be easy.

‘In our early games we have already played four of the top six clubs.

‘I am quite happy for us to stay quietly under the radar and start to pick one or two teams off.’

Gosport are the division’s fourth lowest scorers – with just nine goals from 10 games.

But in contrast they boast the second best defensive record.

They have only let in seven goals.

Third-placed Truro have the best record with six conceded.