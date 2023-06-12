News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Morgan Frost dominates stunning last-wicket stand as Fareham & Crofton claim first Southern Premier League victory

Morgan Frost struck his highest league score for seven years as Fareham & Crofton celebrated their first Southern Premier League win of 2023.
By Simon Carter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:10 BST- 2 min read
Morgan Frost, pictured here bowling for Fareham & Crofton in 2016, struck his highest SPL score for the club in the win against South Wilts 2nds. Picture Ian HargreavesMorgan Frost, pictured here bowling for Fareham & Crofton in 2016, struck his highest SPL score for the club in the win against South Wilts 2nds. Picture Ian Hargreaves
Morgan Frost, pictured here bowling for Fareham & Crofton in 2016, struck his highest SPL score for the club in the win against South Wilts 2nds. Picture Ian Hargreaves

He dominated a superb last-wicket stand with No 11 Andrew Martin that was crucial to his side’s 45-run Division 3 victory over South Wilts 2nds at Bath Lane.

Coming in at No 5 with the score 75-3, Frost was an onlooker as Fareham dipped to 91-6. Then 121-6 quickly became 125-9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he hit 14 fours and a six in making 86 - sharing a last-wicket stand of 70 with Martin, whose contribution was six not out.

It was Frost’s second highest league score, behind his 103 for Fareham in a Hampshire League game against St Cross 3rds in 2016.

Most Popular

Skipper Tom Kent (24) and Craig Jeffery (27) had put on 50 for Fareham’s first wicket after the former had chosen to bat.

Jeffery (3-17) and Dan Reader (3-25) led the Fareham wicket-taking list as South Wilts were bowled out for 150.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin, having played a big role with the bat, also claimed the key wicket of opener Tom Morton (21).

Read More
Former Fareham batter hits maiden SPL ton for Portsmouth

Despite their first win, Fareham remain bottom of the table - second bottom Fawley also won, beating Parley by 11 runs.

Sway are 27 points clear at the top after extending their winning run to five games with victory over third-placed Havant 2nds.

Andrew Galliers (24) and Julian Atkins (22) put on 50 for the first Havant wicket after the visitors had chosen to bat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the innings quickly subsided to 61-5 with ex-Kent pro Hugh Bernard (3-23) removing Tom Wragg and Olly Perkins for ducks.

No 8 Matt Hayward top scored with an unbeaten 30 but Havant were bowled out for a below-par 144 (extras 28, including 24 wides).

Tyler Bradley (3-39) dismissed the hosts’ top three, but Alex Hall (33) and David Steadman (28 not out) took Sway to their latest victory in the 28th over.

Gosport Borough remain second despite a 28-run defeat to Trojans at Privett Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked to chase 167 for victory, they appeared in good shape with Lee Harrop (49) helping them to 82-2.

That was as good as it got, though, with 111-4 quickly becoming 120-8. Eventually they were bowled out for 138 (Luke Dimmock 4-10).

Muhammad Ali had taken his SPL best figures of 5-32 as Trojans recovered from 80-5 - Quinton Venter (28) and Steff Rowlands (27) adding 50 for the sixth wicket.

The top two meet next weekend with Gosport heading down to the New Forest.

Related topics:FarehamAndrew MartinSouthern Premier LeagueGosport Borough