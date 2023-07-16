Tom Morton (108), Nathan Feltham (78 not out) and Jack Robson (75) all starred for Sarisbury in their high-scoring loss to Andover. Picture by Mike Vimpany

The former SPL top flight title winner struck 108 as Athletic raced to 292-5 off 50 overs after winning the toss against second-placed Andover.

A week after hitting an unbeaten 86 against Hook, the opener cracked 10 fours and five sixes in his 118-ball knock.

But a short rain break resulted in Andover being set a revised target of 280 from 48 overs - and they reached that with five balls remaining.

Former Zimbabwe Test batter Richmond Mutambami led the visitors’ run chase before he was dismissed one short of his second SPL ton of the summer.

Mutambami, who smacked 135 against Hambledon last month, hit eight fours and three sixes in his 68-ball innings before he was caught by Jaidel Richardson off the bowling of Matt Journeaux.

Ollie Williams (46) and opener Glyn Treagus (44) had helped Andover keep up with the run rate, before Mutambami and Josh Williams (38 not out) put on 74 for the fourth wicket.

Matambami was dismissed off the second ball of the 46th over, but new batter Babu Veetil quickly announced his intentions by hitting his first two deliveries for four and six.

Veetil’s second maximum - off the first ball of Kegan Holzmann’s last over - saw him clinch victory, ending on 22 not out off just eight balls.

Sarisbury had earlier slipped to 40-3 with opener Cameron Grierson and No 4 Richardson both registering ducks.

But Jack Robson (75 with seven fours and two sixes) helped Morton put on 149 for the fourth wicket.

The big-hitting Nathan Feltham, batting at No 6, then blazed an unbeaten 78 off 47 balls with 10 fours and four sixes.

He dominated an unbroken stand of 63 for the sixth wicket with Rob Franklin, whose contribution was just seven.

Sarisbury hit 39 off the 48th and 49th overs combined, with Franklin scoring just a single.

Matambami is the third highest scoring batter across the four divisions of the SPL with 526 runs at 58.44.

Leading the list is another overseas player, Burridge’s South African Mathew Goles (649), with Calmore’s Ben Johns (535) in second place.

Portsmouth’s Fraser Hay, with 477 runs, is fourth after hitting 30 in Saturday’s seven-wicket stroll against Hook at windswept St Helens.

The Australian’s major contribution to the win, though, was with the ball.

He dismissed Hook’s top three, reducing the visitors to 6-3 after they had won the toss.

Hay ended with 3-30 but chief tormentor was Stephen Warner, who took an SPL best 6-14 as Hook were skittled for 85.

Warner’s previous best figures had been his 5-25 for South Wilts against Havant six years ago.

Warner twice took two wickets in two balls - dismissing Matt Buckingham and Josh Buckingham with the first two deliveries in the 22nd over.

He then removed William Gardner and Lewis Watts with the last two balls of the 28th over.

It was then three wickets in as many deliveries for Portsmouth as Reuban McArdle had Charlie Neville caught by Carlin Joy with the first ball of the 29th over!