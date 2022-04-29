Multiple former champion James Baker wins first event of 2022 Lakeside 5k series

The first race of the 2022 Lakeside 5k series. Picture by Paul Smith

The Chichester Runners & AC member completed the course in 15.48 - 25 seconds ahead of runner-up James Crombie (Hastings AC, Under-20) with Simon Pilcher (Ryde Harriers) third in 16.28.

Three under-20s from host club City of Portsmouth AC were fourth, fifth and sixth – Jensen Howard (17:11), Connor Adams (17:21) and Thomas Beasley (17:25).

The women’s race was a closer affair, only four seconds separating winner Vicky Gill (17.55, personal best) and Laila Hellyer (Worthing & District AC). Twin Lillie Hellyer was third.

Connor Adams (City of Portsmouth AC) was fifth overall. Picture by Paul Smith

There were a handful of age group wins for City of Portsmouth AC members - Oakley Knipe City (Under-13 Boy, 18.48), Ryan Hawkins (Under-17 Men, 18.47), Richard Bailey (Veteran Man 50, 21.10), Martin Williams (Veteran Man 60, 19.09), Mark Hargreaves (Veteran Man 65, 19.18), Evie Brammall (Under-13 Girl, 18.43), Olivia Serjent (Under-17 Women, 24.11), Natalie Lawrence (Senior Women, 19.30).

Sian Hawkes (Portsmouth Triathletes) was first in the Vet Woman 50 category in 20:40, while Chichester Runners’ Jane Harrop (20:47) was first in the Vet Woman 60s.

There are four more races in the series, taking place on May 25, June 22, July 27 and August 24.

Sian Hawkes (Portsmouth Triathletes) was first vet woman 50 to finish, and was 48th overall. Picture by Paul Smith

Evie Brammall (under-13 girls, 25th overall). Picture by Paul Smith

Katie Reed (City of Portsmouth, Under-15 girls, right) and Louise Griffin (right). Picture by Paul Smith