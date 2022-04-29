Multiple former champion James Baker wins first event of 2022 Lakeside 5k series

The Chichester Runners & AC member completed the course in 15.48 - 25 seconds ahead of runner-up James Crombie (Hastings AC, Under-20) with Simon Pilcher (Ryde Harriers) third in 16.28.
Three under-20s from host club City of Portsmouth AC were fourth, fifth and sixth – Jensen Howard (17:11), Connor Adams (17:21) and Thomas Beasley (17:25).
The women’s race was a closer affair, only four seconds separating winner Vicky Gill (17.55, personal best) and Laila Hellyer (Worthing & District AC). Twin Lillie Hellyer was third.
There were a handful of age group wins for City of Portsmouth AC members - Oakley Knipe City (Under-13 Boy, 18.48), Ryan Hawkins (Under-17 Men, 18.47), Richard Bailey (Veteran Man 50, 21.10), Martin Williams (Veteran Man 60, 19.09), Mark Hargreaves (Veteran Man 65, 19.18), Evie Brammall (Under-13 Girl, 18.43), Olivia Serjent (Under-17 Women, 24.11), Natalie Lawrence (Senior Women, 19.30).
Sian Hawkes (Portsmouth Triathletes) was first in the Vet Woman 50 category in 20:40, while Chichester Runners’ Jane Harrop (20:47) was first in the Vet Woman 60s.
There are four more races in the series, taking place on May 25, June 22, July 27 and August 24.