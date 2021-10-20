Murray keeps his cool to kick US Portsmouth to last-gasp Hampshire 1 win against Fareham Heathens
Lewis Murray kept his cool to end Fareham Heathens’ 100 per cent start to the Hampshire 1 season.
The US Portsmouth fly half gave his side a dramatic 20-17 home win by converting a penalty with the last kick of the game.
As has become customary this season, the game started with both teams looking to attack and willing to spread the ball wide.
US struck first after some strong backs play around halfway, outside centre Cameron Moore on hand to score a try which was converted by Murray.
Fareham brought an experienced big forward pack and struck back quickly to level.
USP forwards started offering a platform for an exciting back line to attack from.
Fareham did well to prevent any further tries, until Billy Rolfe picked up from the back of the ruck and powerfully pushed his way across the line to make it 14-7.
For the second time, Fareham levelled with a converted try before both teams traded penalties.
With uncontested scrums due to an injury in Fareham’s front row leaving no suitable replacements, attacking from set pieces become harder for both sides.
A draw looked the most likely result - until Heathens were judged to have been at fault at the bottom of a ruck 35m from their line. Murray did the rest.
Despite the thrilling win, USP dropped from second to third due to Overton overtaking them on points difference. This Saturday US travel to Overton.