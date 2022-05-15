Nathan Feltham continues impressive start to life as Sarisbury win again in Southern Premier Cricket League second tier

The close season recruit from Paultons, batting at No 6, struck 64 not out off 52 balls as his side raced to a 215 victory target in the 39th over.

Feltham dominated an unbroken 83-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rob Franklin, who scored just 16.

Feltham has yet to be dismissed in the league in 2022, having compiled an undefeated 40 on debut in a Southern Premier League second tier victory against Basingstoke.

Ricky Rawlins hit 45 as Sarisbury Athletic claimed a second successive win in Division 1 of the Southern Premier Cricket League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He had also scored an unbeaten 46 against Hambledon in Sarisbury’s final pre-season friendly.

Feltham’s record shows he is a very handy player to have in the middle order. In his first innings of 2020 - after lockdown restrictions were lifted to allow recreational cricket to return - he came in at No 6 for Paultons and smashed 137 against South Wilts 2nds. He only faced 73 balls, smashing 14 sixes and nine fours.

Ricky Rawlins (45) and skipper Josh Hill (33) had earlier got Sarisbury back on track after South African seamer Bash Walters (2-44) had reduced them to 50-3.

The fact Alton had recovered from 82-4 to post 213-8 was mainly down to their own No 6, Tom South. He finished unbeaten on 75 with five fours and three sixes in a 100-ball innings.

Australian Ronan DeGrussa (2-23 off seven overs) had taken the first two wickets, Ryan Hale and Mark Heffernan, before Franklin claimed 3-23 off a tidy 10-over spell.

Sarisbury lie second in the embryonic second tier table, as one of four sides to have won their opening two matches.

Sporting all-rounder Ollie Ryman compiled a second successive SPL half-century as Rowledge defeated Basingstoke & North Hants.

The teenager spent his winter months playing in the Combined Counties League - the same level as the Wessex League Premier - for Farnham Town.