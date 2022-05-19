Newbridge Junior School runners-up in Portsmouth Schools Netball Festival

Pupils have only been playing the sport at the Fratton-based school since September, but sent two teams to the tournament. Newbridge Blues took second place and the Reds were fourth. Highbury Primary were champions.

Caleb Sanders scored some incredible goals for Newbridge Blues whilst captain Ollie Warren made some important turnovers in defence.

Harley Haslam and Hannah White both showed great determination for Newbridge Reds.

Newbridge Junior School blues, runners-up in the Portsmouth netball tournament

Headteacher Anna Webb enthused: ‘All the pupils represented Newbridge admirably. I was impressed with their skills but, more importantly, their team spirit and encouragement for one another. They were a credit to the school.