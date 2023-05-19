Newly-promoted Portsmouth Community off to a Hampshire Cricket League flier by thumping Petersfield

Kalim Shiraz, left, and Dave Going both impressed as Portsmouth Community won their opening Hampshire League Division 5 South East game

Fresh from winning the Division 6 SE title in 2022, in only their second full HL campaign, they recovered from a poor start to trounce Petersfield 2nds by 129 runs at Cockleshell Gardens.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Community were in trouble at 15-2 having lost both openers cheaply.

However, a 100 run partnership between Matt Davies (26) and Dave Going (81) laid a foundation to build from.

Despite the flurry of wickets that followed their dismissals, Ninad Gokhale provided late innings impetus with 38 not out to lift Community over the 200 mark.

Petersfield's captain Steve Gibson, Richard Lack and Suraj Sashidharan each took two wickets.

When Petersfield batted they were blown away by the opening bowling partnership of Kalim Shiraz (2-19) and Gokhale (3-12).

Only Gibson made a significant contribution with 31 before Joe Bryant mopped up the tail with 3-9 as Petersfield were bowled out for 83.

In the same division, Mahesh Sasi struck a big century as Challengers Gosport hammered Railway Triangle at Drayton Park.

Sasi blitzed 15 fours and 11 sixes in racing to 164 out of a daunting total of 361-8 off 40 overs. Sandeep Somvar (53) was next highest.

Somvar (2-3) then struck two early blows, removing opener Mark Langton (1) and skipper Stuart White (0) as Triangle slumped to 18-4.

Wicket-keeper Rich Foster (57) was the only batter to reach double figures as Triangle were dismissed for 102 (Robin Sebastian 4-16).

Middle order pair Pranav Pathiyarappattu and Presh Prasad top scored as Kerala 3rds trounced their Gosport Borough counterparts.#

Batting at No 6 and 7 respectively, Pathiyarappattu (76 not out) and Prasad (69) helped Kerala post 254-6 at Cowplain (extras 52).