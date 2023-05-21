News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Portsmouth & Southsea line-up before their nine-wicket win at Sparsholt. Picture: Bob SelleyPortsmouth & Southsea line-up before their nine-wicket win at Sparsholt. Picture: Bob Selley
Portsmouth & Southsea line-up before their nine-wicket win at Sparsholt. Picture: Bob Selley

Newly-promoted Portsmouth & Southsea  joint top of the embryonic Southern Premier League third tier table

Newly-promoted Portsmouth & Southsea are joint top of the embryonic Southern Premier League third tier table.

By Simon Carter
Published 21st May 2023, 14:04 BST

Last season’s Division 3 champions followed up a 69-run win against Liphook & Ripsley with a nine-wicket romp against Sparsholt.

After Sparsholt had dipped from 74-0 to 169 all out, Matt Benfield and Shaun Briggs thumped unbeaten half-centuries at the Norman Edwards Ground.

Southampton University student Ewan Mansford had starred on his P & S debut against Liphook, hitting 75 and taking six wickets.

But he was out first ball at Sparsholt, which proved to be the only wicket the hosts would celebrate.

Benfield struck nine fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 75 off 59 balls.

As for Briggs, he finished with 71 not out off 84 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

Together, Benfield and Briggs added an unbroken 155 for the second wicket as P & S scorched to victory, hitting the winning runs off the first ball of the 24th over.

Joseph Mitchell took four wickets on his delayed SPL debut as Waterlooville defeated Liphook at Rowlands Avenue.

After their first two league fixtures of the season were cancelled due to bad weather, Ville won by 22 runs.

Mitchell - who skippered the University of Sussex in 2022 as well as playing club cricket for Belhus in the Essex League - bagged 4-30 as Liphook, asked to chase 158 for victory, were dismissed for 135.

Introduced into the attack as first change, Mitchell struck twice early as Liphook collapsed from 30-0 to 33-4. Sam Hillman (3-49) was second-highest wicket-taker.

Having been put in, Ville had slumped to 36-3 with Kiwi Josh McGregor - back for a second season with the club - third out for a duck.

Jon Hudson (34) and No 6 Alex Shephard (33) were the highest scorers with the bat, while 30 extras (24 wides) were crucial in the final reckoning.

Portsmouth & Southsea wicket-keeper Chris Bollom appeals. Picture: Bob Selley

1. Portsmouth & Southsea wicket-keeper Chris Bollom appeals

Portsmouth & Southsea wicket-keeper Chris Bollom appeals. Picture: Bob Selley Photo: -

Photo Sales
Shaun Briggs (Portsmouth & Southsea) on his way to an unbeaten 71. Picture: Bob Selley

2. Shaun Briggs (Portsmouth & Southsea) on his way to an unbeaten 71

Shaun Briggs (Portsmouth & Southsea) on his way to an unbeaten 71. Picture: Bob Selley Photo: -

Photo Sales
A Portsmouth & Southsea fielder has just taken a catch. Picture: Bob Selley

3. A Portsmouth & Southsea fielder has just taken a catch

A Portsmouth & Southsea fielder has just taken a catch. Picture: Bob Selley Photo: Bob Selley

Photo Sales
Howzat! A Portsmouth & Southsea bowler appeals. Picture: Bob Selley

4. Howzat! A Portsmouth & Southsea bowler appeals

Howzat! A Portsmouth & Southsea bowler appeals. Picture: Bob Selley Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:SouthseaPortsmouthSouthern Premier League