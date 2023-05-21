Newly-promoted Portsmouth & Southsea  joint top of the embryonic Southern Premier League third tier table

Newly-promoted Portsmouth & Southsea are joint top of the embryonic Southern Premier League third tier table.

Last season’s Division 3 champions followed up a 69-run win against Liphook & Ripsley with a nine-wicket romp against Sparsholt.

After Sparsholt had dipped from 74-0 to 169 all out, Matt Benfield and Shaun Briggs thumped unbeaten half-centuries at the Norman Edwards Ground.

Southampton University student Ewan Mansford had starred on his P & S debut against Liphook, hitting 75 and taking six wickets.

But he was out first ball at Sparsholt, which proved to be the only wicket the hosts would celebrate.

Benfield struck nine fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 75 off 59 balls.

As for Briggs, he finished with 71 not out off 84 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

Together, Benfield and Briggs added an unbroken 155 for the second wicket as P & S scorched to victory, hitting the winning runs off the first ball of the 24th over.

Joseph Mitchell took four wickets on his delayed SPL debut as Waterlooville defeated Liphook at Rowlands Avenue.

After their first two league fixtures of the season were cancelled due to bad weather, Ville won by 22 runs.

Mitchell - who skippered the University of Sussex in 2022 as well as playing club cricket for Belhus in the Essex League - bagged 4-30 as Liphook, asked to chase 158 for victory, were dismissed for 135.

Introduced into the attack as first change, Mitchell struck twice early as Liphook collapsed from 30-0 to 33-4. Sam Hillman (3-49) was second-highest wicket-taker.

Having been put in, Ville had slumped to 36-3 with Kiwi Josh McGregor - back for a second season with the club - third out for a duck.

Jon Hudson (34) and No 6 Alex Shephard (33) were the highest scorers with the bat, while 30 extras (24 wides) were crucial in the final reckoning.

