Niall Stott’s set piece double keeps Fareham Hockey Club second in Western Conference table

Niall Stott (black) netted two set pieces as Fareham defeated Plymouth Marjon to remain second in the Western Conference table Picture: Keith Woodland (171021-546)

Chris Davey scored a third goal in the closing stages before second-placed Fareham held out to claim their first three-pointer since the winter break, writes Mike Vimpany.

They had previously drawn 3-3 with leaders Bristol University and been thumped 5-1 by Isca who, in turn, lost 3-1 to the west country students who enjoy a two-point lead after 12 rounds of matches.

Harris described it as a ‘mixed performance. We struggled for fluidity in our out-letting due to the slow pitch, allowing Marjons to pack the middle and prevent us going down the sides,’ he reflected.

Fareham fell behind to a sixth minute Ben Hedley goal but were ahead by half-time.

Keiran Page immediately impacted the game with some good link up play when he came off the bench.

Having found himself on the left side of the circle, he calmly found a Marjon defender’s foot when no better options presented themselves.

A slick penalty corner interchange between Chris Davey and Stott saw the former Scotland international dispatch into the top of the net.

Confidence was restored and Fareham started to control possession, but Marjons still looked dangerous.

Harris admitted: ‘We failed to protect against the counter-attack, maybe thinking we could score at will, but Marjons continually found a high counter attacker and kept the game dangerously stretched.

‘However, with more of a foothold in the game our own attacks began to be more profitable in terms of D entries.’

Stott forced a sharp save from the top of the circle from a corner and soon after fired a rasping shot through a congested space to give Fareham a 2-1 interval lead.

Play became scrappy and disjointed, but the game opened up – only for Fareham to waste their chances.

Chris Davey got a key third goal for Fareham five minutes from time, after which both he and brother George missed gilt-edged opportunities.

A yellow card for teenager Sam Ratliffe left Fareham a player down for the closing minutes, during which time Matt Smith clawed a second goal back.

Goalkeeper Alex White made a fine save and Dylan Coleman scrambled one off the line as Fareham clung on.