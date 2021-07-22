Gosport & Fareham Walking Rugby Club members in Guildford. Back (from left): Dougie Leask, Jon Ward, Chris Davis, Stuart Parsons, Lynn Davis, Gavin Bridges, Rachel Owen, Mike Greenslade, Howard Smith, Keith Stephenson, Byron Lewis, Matthew Webb. Front: Colin Potter, Tony Buckley, Jerry Rawlings, Ken Smart, Malcolm Richards, Martin Webb, Alan Hall, Jenny Rawlings.

They were one of nine clubs who between them fielded 12 teams at a tournament hosted by WRC Guildfordians at Guildford RFC.

Gosport & Fareham fielded two teams of 10 men and women in a competition that saw three group matches, semi finals, and three finals - the Trophy, the Plate, and the Beer (the latter was the most sought after).

Dougie Leask, one of the captains, enthused: ‘It’s never too late to turn back the clock or reach new heights.

‘Our two teams turned on an excellent display, losing by one point in both the Trophy and Plate finals.

‘For some it was memories rekindled, being back on the pitch throwing a ball around, when they’d thought their playing days were over.

‘For others, it was a venture into a new sport they’d always watched and wanted to play but never quite plucked up the courage, or thought they wouldn’t be accepted into a rugby team.

‘We’re all walking round with stiff legs, aches and pains but also with massive grins on our faces and a nice shiny medal as a reminder of our efforts.

‘There’s no need to give up on something when there are alternative ways of doing what you love, and you should never give up on that dream of trying something you thought was out of reach.’

Among the Gosport contingent at Guildford was Byron Lewis, who was G & F skipper between 1966-69 and 1974-87.

‘He is our hero and a sprightly 75,’ revealed club spokesman Jerry Rawlings.