Oh brother! Ransley duo help Havant 2nds maintain early-season SPL promotion push with victory over Gosport Borough

Stuart Ransley hit 64, sharing in a centrury stand with his brother Gareth as Havant 2nds defeated Gosport Borough at Privett Park

Stuart (64) and Gareth (41) were their side’s top scorers, sharing a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket against Gosport Borough at Privett Park.

Stuart hit five fours and three sixes in his 71-ball stay at the crease as Havant posted 234 after skipper Warren Turner had elected to bat in the Division 3 fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a 54-run stand for the ninth wicket between Turner (33) and No 10 Tyler Bradley (21).

Lee Harrop took 3-24 - including removing both Ransley brothers - in his first bowl of the season. Indeed, he had only previously bowled seven overs since the end of the 2019 campaign!

Jacob Harris (3-49) had taken two early wickets as the visitors slipped to 39-3.

Opening the Boro reply, Harrop lasted just three balls before Ali Gardner had him caught by Gareth Ransley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aussie Ollie Lunt (24) top scored as the hosts dipped from 32-1 to 53-5. Then, after recovering to 84-5, Boro lost four more wickets for 13 runs.

Matty Hayward (3-18) ran through the tail as Boro were shot out for 107, to lose by 127 runs.

Havant have now won five of their last six games after lifting the curtain on their 2023 league campaign by being routed for just 41 by Parley.

Havant, in the second promotion place, are 30 points adrift of Sway, who extended their 100 per cent record to seven games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were given a big scare before completing a 13-run victory over Fawley.

After posting 267-7 in 50 overs, Sway reduced their hosts to 127-6.

Their celebrations were held up, though, by a 120-run stand for the seventh wicket between Raminder Singh and captain Callum Earl.

They had taken the score to 247-6 before Singh was dismissed for 86. Earl fell for 47 five runs later and Fawley finished on 254-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham & Crofton are back in bottom spot after losing to Parley at Bath Lane.

The Dorset club gave their hosts a big helping hand, sending down 30 wides as part of a 45-run extras haul.

But Fareham could still only muster 140 all out with South African Craig Jefferys (35) top scoring with the bat.

Chris Williams ripped out the heart of the home order, dismissing numbers three through to seven to finish with an SPL best 5-48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parley cantered to a seven-wicket win. After dipping from 85-1 to 88-3, Kieran Laird (27 not out) and Tom Barber (25 not out) added an unbroken 53 for the fourth wicket.

Fareham have a huge game next weekend against Trojans, who are only two points and one place ahead of them in the table.