Ollie Southon tears through Alton’s top order as Burridge continue winning Southern Premier League start

Ollie Southon took four cheap wickets as Burridge thrashed Alton. Picture: Neil Marshall

Back at the club after a season playing for Fareham & Crofton in the top flight of the Hampshire League, Southon bagged 4-14 off seven overs as Alton were routed for 77.

Southon - the leading wicket-taker in the HL in 2022 with 42 victims - dismissed the visitors’ top four as Alton, who had produced a surprise win against Havant the week before, dipped to 36-4.

He removed openers Daniel Harris (0) and Tom South (13) before having Sam Ruffell (8) and skipper Scott Myers (0) both caught by Will Donald.

George Metzger has top scored for Havant in both his side's opening two Southern Premier League top flight games. Picture: Keith Woodland

Sullivan White (3-10) and Donald (2-5) also claimed cheap wickets as Alton were bowled out off the first ball of the 39th over. Extras (29) was their top score.

Alton’s miserable score ensured Burridge’s South African import Mathew Goles wouldn’t produce a repeat of his stunning debut.

A week earlier, Goles had blitzed 147 as Burridge defeated the Hampshire Academy at The Ageas Bowl.

This time Goles struck five fours off 27 balls, ending unbeaten on 35 as his side cantered to an eight-wicket win in only 12.1 overs.

Skipper Joe Collings-Wells (29) helped Goles put on 52 for the opening wicket. Hilio De Abreu (10) was the other batter dismissed.

Opening bowlers Richard Jerry and Sonny Reynolds shared six wickets as Havant defeated Totton & Eling at Southern Gardens.

Replying to the visitors’ 267-5 total, Totton lost opener Joe Baker first ball - trapped leg before by Jerry (3–32).

Fellow opener Bothwell Chapungu (9) was caught by Harry Gadd off the bowling of Reynolds.

And the hosts were 26-3 when Reynolds (3-26) tempted Harry Stephens (0) to edge behind to keeper George Metzger.

Josh Elliott hit 58 at more than a run a ball but Totton were dismissed for 169 to lose by 98 runs.

The final wicket was taken by Chris Morgan, who was playing his first SPL match since 2021 - having missed all of last season following knee surgery.

Metzger (54 batting at No 3) had earlier top scored for Havant for the second league game running, after skipper Ben Walker (48) and Pete Hopson (22) had opened with a stand of 76.

Gadd hit 41 off 45 balls before evergreen Richard Hindley – who celebrated his 48th birthday last month – struck an unbeaten 44 off 37 balls with six fours.

The highlight of the Premier Division programme at the weekend was undoubtedly a stunning century from Kamran Dhariwal.

Playing for Lymington against the Academy at The Ageas Bowl, the teenager blasted 168 as the visitors piled up over 400 runs.

Dhariwal, a pupil at King Edward School in Southampton, struck 14 fours and eight sixes in an innings only lasting 104 balls.

His previous highest SPL score was 65, which was also compiled against the Academy on the same ground last August.

Batting at No 5, Dhariwal helped Ryan Scott (101) add a stunning 210 for the fourth wicket as Lymo plundered their way to 409-6 off 50 overs.

Scott was hardly a slouch either, blasting eight sixes and three fours in his 92-ball visit to the crease.