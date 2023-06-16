Georgia Adams, left, is presented with the Charlotte Edwards Cup after last Sunday's win against The Blaze in Worcester. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Here, Georgia explains why this year took a real team effort, and why retiring teammate and cricket legend Anya Shrubsole deserves all the success in the world.

‘Winning trophies is one of the best feelings you can experience as a player. Every trophy that we have won has been incredibly special.

‘There was something about this one though which felt different – one of the greatest feelings I’ve experienced after winning a trophy.

‘The team showed real grit and determination; it’s what we do so well at The Vipers – we stick together and find ways of getting over the line when we’re under

pressure.

‘Over the course of the tournament we’ve had a slightly new look team. It’s probably been the first year where we’ve seen some real changes to our squad.

‘We’ve faced a lot of challenges, with England players in and out and having a different side virtually every single game. It’s felt like a real team effort.

‘The talent we have in our squad is phenomenal and we have got so much depth.

‘Danni Wyatt batted unbelievably across the semi-final and final and you can’t ignore how brilliant Maia Bouchier has been for us.

‘Linsey Smith, who we signed this summer, has come in and just been unbelievable – the way she has bowled, always putting her hand up and never shying away from a challenge, she is a winner and was pivotal to our success.

‘Nicole Faltum behind the stumps – she is keeping to a world class bowling attack, with Linsey, Georgia Elwiss, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, and Anya Shrubsole. It is not an easy job, and she has been excellent.

‘But it has just honestly felt throughout the tournament – not just in the semi-final and final - that people have all contributed at the right times.

‘Every single member of our squad – including our extended squad – has put in a proper shift to win this trophy. I really do think everyone who has played a game for us this summer has played their part.

‘Anya pulled me over the day before the semi-final and told me she was going to be retiring at the end of the summer, so these would be her last couple of games for The Vipers, so doing it for her was incredible.

‘I’ve learned so much from Anya and she has done so much for me on a personal note behind the scenes.

‘She has run through brick walls for us. She’s just got that passion - you can tell she loves the game. Her cricketing knowledge, her nous, and her tactical knowledge are second to none.

‘That is where she comes into her own as a bowler, because not only is she highly skilled – she does not miss the top of off stump – but she is really cricket smart.

‘She will be massively missed by me and everyone on the team.

‘It is no coincidence she has had all the success she has, and I am so pleased she can bow out on a high.’

