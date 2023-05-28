Opener Jack Marston hits fourth Southern Premier League century as Portsmouth claim first win of 2023

Jack Marston struck 105 for Portsmouth in their SPL victory at Sarisbury. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The opener almost batted throughout his side’s reply at Sarisbury, hitting 105 and only being dismissed three runs short of victory.

That score bettered his maiden SPL ton (102 v Totton & Eling 2nds in 2014) and the 104 he plundered against Rowledge last summer.

But his career best remains the 129 he took off the Liphook & Ripsley attack six years ago.

Asked to chase 240 for victory at Allotment Road, Portsmouth’s key partnership came when Australian all-rounder Fraser Hay walked out to join Marston with the score 65-2.

Hay struck five fours and three sixes in a 73-ball 59, in a third wicket stand worth 129 runs.

Marston went on to collect 13 boundaries from a 145-ball stay before he was caught by Ricky Rawlins off the bowling off Jordan Knight.

Sujeeth Daini ended unbeaten on 26, off 16 balls, as the visitors reached their target off the fourth ball of the 48th over.

Sarisbury did well to post 239 after they had slipped to 112-5 following skipper Josh Hill’s decision to bat first.

Jack Robson (76) and No 7 Jaidel Richardson (43) shared a sixth wicket stand of 80 - Joe Kooner-Evans (3-43) removing them both - before No 9 Wright clubbed an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls.

Hambledon, playing second tier cricket after back-to-back SPL titles, suffered their third straight defeat.

They went down by four wickets to Calmore Sports at Loperwood Park and are only kept off bottom spot by New Milton.

The game began well enough for the Dons with Chris Pratt (49) and Spencer Le Clercq (45) putting on 95 for the first wicket.

With South African Justin Behrans hitting 31, the visitors were well placed on 129-1.

They advanced to 181-4 before losing their last six wickets for 17 runs.

Calmore skipper Ben Johns hit 78 at the top of his side’s order in reply as they endured few scares in winning.

Hambledon didn’t help themselves at all, sending down 40 wides - all eight bowlers used conceded at least one wide - in a total of 43 extras.