O’Sullivan pair hold their nerve as Copnor Zee pick up first Portsmouth Snooker League success
Copnor Zee picked up their first win of the Portsmouth Snooker League season with a 5-4 Division 3 win against Alexandra Bowls.
Copnor took a 3-0 singles lead through Paul Wilson, Johnny Hartley and Ryan O’Sullivan before Matt Sheath and Tony Norfolk traded wins.
Alan Freemantle kept Alex in the game, and they also took the opening doubles frame thanks to Dave Harfield and Sheath.
Ryan O’Sullivan and Danny O’Sullivan held their nerve to take Copnor over the line.
North End Bowls Club edged Cowplain B 5-4 with singles wins for Mike Dorey, Steve McDermott, Adrian Pledge and Paul Chivers. Pete Gorvin and Roy Steere replied and Cowplain set up a brilliant finale by taking the first two doubles frames through Will Garrett/Gorvin and Ioan Moon/James Curtis.
Most Popular
-
1
LATEST: Development over future of Portsmouth defender linked with Hull City, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient this summer
-
2
LATEST: The future of Portsmouth international starlet becomes clear with offers tabled for exit
-
3
BREAKING: Portsmouth eye ex-Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur pair as they weigh up plundering League One rivals
-
4
Portsmouth-born Mason Mount gets rare midweek night off from Chelsea duty to cheer on boyhood heroes against Cambridge United at Fratton Park
-
5
‘Fratton Park the crowd are on you - we have to be ready for war’: Joey Barton’s message to Bristol Rovers ahead of Portsmouth test
McDermott and Tony Allen took the deciding frame for the bowlers.
Copnor D took Division 2 derby bragging rights against Copnor B.
The D team saw singles wins for captain Dave Glover (33 break), Steve Green, Mick Hall and Andy Hall, with Adam Osbourne and John Wyatt replying.
Leah Humphrey and Tony Sherwood made it 4-3 but Tony Simmons/Hall and Dave Glover/Bob Chinno gave the D team overall victory.
Waterlooville C went down 5-4 at home to Craneswater R.
It was level pegging after the singles frames with Grant Vernon, Tom Wells and Chris Davies winning for the visitors and Rob Derry Snr, Dave Pink and Bill Phillips replying.
Keith Neil/Phillips edged Ville in front but Rod McBain/Davies levelled and Pete Parsons/ Vernon completed the comeback.
Waterlooville Bananas triumphed 6-3 at Bellair helped by singles wins from Steve Ball, Wayne Rendle (57 break), Lee Rendle and Dan Lee. Karl Smith and Steve Scott replied.
Ball and Lee took their doubles frame with the former making breaks of 32 and 30.
In the only top flight game played, hosts Portchester X trounced Bellair A 7-2.
Paul Jagger put Bellair in front but Portchy took the next seven frames - including singles wins for Mark Kingswell (39 break), Adam Gillen, Jason Tame, Matt James and Lewis Johnson. Macey/James and Karl Cake/Gillen won in the doubles.