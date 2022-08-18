O’Sullivan pair hold their nerve as Copnor Zee pick up first Portsmouth Snooker League success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Hall won in the singles and doubles for Copnor D

Copnor took a 3-0 singles lead through Paul Wilson, Johnny Hartley and Ryan O’Sullivan before Matt Sheath and Tony Norfolk traded wins.

Alan Freemantle kept Alex in the game, and they also took the opening doubles frame thanks to Dave Harfield and Sheath.

Ryan O’Sullivan and Danny O’Sullivan held their nerve to take Copnor over the line.

North End Bowls Club edged Cowplain B 5-4 with singles wins for Mike Dorey, Steve McDermott, Adrian Pledge and Paul Chivers. Pete Gorvin and Roy Steere replied and Cowplain set up a brilliant finale by taking the first two doubles frames through Will Garrett/Gorvin and Ioan Moon/James Curtis.

McDermott and Tony Allen took the deciding frame for the bowlers.

Copnor D took Division 2 derby bragging rights against Copnor B.

The D team saw singles wins for captain Dave Glover (33 break), Steve Green, Mick Hall and Andy Hall, with Adam Osbourne and John Wyatt replying.

Leah Humphrey and Tony Sherwood made it 4-3 but Tony Simmons/Hall and Dave Glover/Bob Chinno gave the D team overall victory.

Waterlooville C went down 5-4 at home to Craneswater R.

It was level pegging after the singles frames with Grant Vernon, Tom Wells and Chris Davies winning for the visitors and Rob Derry Snr, Dave Pink and Bill Phillips replying.

Keith Neil/Phillips edged Ville in front but Rod McBain/Davies levelled and Pete Parsons/ Vernon completed the comeback.

Waterlooville Bananas triumphed 6-3 at Bellair helped by singles wins from Steve Ball, Wayne Rendle (57 break), Lee Rendle and Dan Lee. Karl Smith and Steve Scott replied.

Ball and Lee took their doubles frame with the former making breaks of 32 and 30.

In the only top flight game played, hosts Portchester X trounced Bellair A 7-2.