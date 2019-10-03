Owen closing in on unique junior snooker treble

OWEN Jenkins is two weeks away from completing a unique junior snooker hat-trick.

But the 11-year-old from Havant has suffered a minor setback.

Jenkins became the youngest ever rankings champion on the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour in May.

A fortnight ago he pipped Thomas Sharp for the Wednesday Junior League title at Waterlooville Sports Bar in the last match of the 20-week season.

Now the Monday league title race has been blown wide open.

An undefeated run this week means Billy Reid joined Jenkins at the top of Division 1.

However, Jenkins, who lost all three matches, does have a superior frames advantage.

Ryan Wilson has a two-point lead over Finn Kirby in Division 2.

It was back to league action for fourth-group winner Jamie Wilson after his excellent debut on the EPSB Under-21 Premier Development Tour in Leeds.

The 15-year-old from Havant beat English Under-16 Champion Paul Deaville 3-2 and Sam Dexter 3-1.

And he was defeated 3-1 by Marcos Dayao and 3-2 by English Under-18 Champion Jenson Kendrick in the group stages of the first leg of the national circuit at the Northern Snooker Centre.

The following day, he fought back from 2-0 down but lost a fifth-frame decider in the last-32 to Harry Gosney, the eventual tournament winner from Wakefield.

Antony Terroni was the only undefeated player in this week’s Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

Jenkins won the top group – despite losing to Ryan Kneller – and closed the gap to Division 1 front-runner Samuel Laxton to just one frame.

Tyler Rodgers produced the result of the day to clinch top spot in the eight-strong round-robin group in the Junior Pool League.

Rodgers beat defending champion and runaway Division 1 leader Rhys Pearce 2-1 in his last game of the session.

Keira Jackson notched up a 2-1 win over former champion Keira Hiscock.

Jake Daffin extended his lead at the top of Division 2.

Mark Lloyd, meanwhile, has landed a plum draw in his first professional snooker tournament.

The 19-year-old from Gosport was awarded a wildcard for the 19.com English Open in Crawley for winning the English Under-21 Championship.

He will now face world number 16 Joe Perry in the first round on October 14.