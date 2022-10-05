Papa first home as Southsea celebrates milestone event - local parkrun round-up

The Egdon Heath Harriers member - a running club in Dorset - clocked 16:38 in heading home the 390-strong field.

His time was a minute and nine seconds ahead of the runner-up, Mike Liddell (Royal Navy), with Gianni Shipp third in 18:21.

Natasha Perry was 24th and first woman back, clocking 21:17. Julia Chi Taylor, running in the vets 60-64 category, was next female in 22:36 (39th) on her Southsea debut.

The first Southsea parkrun was held in May 2013, and a total of 18,457 runners have taken part in their 400 events, producing a total of 129,610 finishes between them. The average field has been 324.

The course record is 14:42, recorded by Alex Teuten on New Year’s Day 2000, while the fastest female time belongs to Cassie Thorp (17:21, June 2022).

Over at Staunton Country Park, Thomas Brock was first to finish the 470th Havant parkrun in a time of 18:50.

That was 13 seconds quicker than Richard Swindlehurst of Twemlow Track Club, another Dorset-based club.

Victory AC’s Simon Gill was third in 19:11 - a minute and 13 seconds ahead of Harry Dinnage in a 203-strong field.

City of Portsmouth AC’s Alex Coomber was the first female to finish, clocking 22:01 for eighth place.

Marjorie Huet-Martin, of Emsworth Joggers, was two places and nine seconds behind.

Teenager Sam Brooks (Fareham RC) was first to finish in the 275th Fareham parkrun which attracted a 183-strong field.

He clocked 18:07 to win by 15 seconds from James Page with Stubbington Green’s David Mallard third in 19:21.

City of Portsmouth AC youngster Tristan Barnes, competing in the junior male 15-17 category, was ninth in 21:16.

Another Stubbington member, Daisy McClements, was first woman to finish in 10th place (21:17).

City of Portsmouth AC’s Damon Howard was first to finish in the 37th Great Salterns parkrun, clocking 18:51.

Robert Ford (Portsmouth Joggers) recorded 19:23 and Chris Buxton (Gosport Road Runners) completed the first three in 19:48.

Kim Stroud (Baffins Fitclub) was 15th and first woman home, clocking 26:04 - 24 seconds faster than Alyson Rook.

Rob Arkell (Stubbington Green) was first to finish at Portsmouth Lakeside, recording 18:00 - 24 seconds ahead of David Pearson.

City of Portsmouth AC’s Natalie Lawrence (22:23) was first female to finish among the field of 195 in 17th place.

