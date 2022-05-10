Conrad Young clocked 17:43 on the seafront course with Tom Raymond - competing in his maiden parkrun - four seconds behind. Ben Di Salvo, in only his third parkrun, also recorded 17:47.

Amy Chaplin, in only her fifth parkrun, was the first female to finish among the 404-strong field. She was 15th in 19:26. Kirsty Aked (Denmead Striders) was second female in 33rd (a course best 21:22).

Denmead Striders members filled the first four positions in the 449th Havant parkrun at Staunton Country Park.

From left - Darren Pratt, Martin Wells, Sarah Stanbridge (running her 100th parkrun), Karen Heard and George Longland at the Southsea parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Two of them - Gary Armstrong and Mark Bicknell - clocked the fastest time, 18:53. Third was Kev Gale (19:17) with Paul Saunders a further 20 seconds adrift in fourth.

Victory AC member Joanne Stanford was the first woman to finish - she was seventh in 21:41, a place and two seconds in front of City of Portsmouth’s Alex Coomber.

There was also a Denmead winner in the 240th Lakeside parkrun in north Portsmouth.

There, Rob Wilson was first home in 18:37 - 22 seconds ahead of Chris Nicholson.

Run director Steve Gorys (white vest) and other volunteers at the Southsea parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Richard Turner was a comfortable winner of the 16th Great Salterns parkrun in Portsmouth. The Victory AC member clocked 20:07 - 52 seconds ahead of runner-up Paul Osborne.

Nicki Turner (24:52) was first woman to finish in 12th place, with Vivien Geary (Portsmouth Triathletes, 17th) next in 25:45.

Thomas Wallace was first to finish the Fareham parkrun for the 16th time in his 35 appearances at the Cams Hall Estate course.

He clocked 18:13 to win by a minute and four seconds from Stubbington Green’s David Mallard.

Southsea parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gosport Road Runners’ Nicki Moxham claimed third place, and was first female to finish in 19:40. Tina Al-Romaithi was second, in 10th place, in 21:26.

Paul Mitchinson (Victory AC) was first to finish in the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun. His time of 17:52 - on his first visit to Lee since September 2019, when he also won - was 54 seconds ahead of Stubbington Green’s Gareth Charles.

Three seconds back, in third, was City of Portsmouth’s Chris Tollett, recording a PB of 18:49.

Nicky Nelson was 41st, the first of 140 women competitors at the seafront course, in a PB 21:41.

Southsea parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse

In his first ever parkrun, Benedict Placidi was first of the 236 finishers at the Whiteley parkrun, clocking 17:40.

Emily Moore (Tuff Fitty Triathlon) was first woman to finish, in sixth place (19.40).

Volunteer marshals - from left - Tim Hardy, Rhian Gough and Nicky Fawcett. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Conrad Young beats Tom Raymond and Ben Di Salvo to the finishing line. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

First woman to finish, Amy Chaplin. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gruff Harrison-Jones, 10, centre, beating his father, Stuart, right, in the Southsea parkrun Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Anna Moughton, left, approaching the finish. Picture: Chris Moorhouse