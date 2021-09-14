Parkrun round-up - the latest from Southsea, Lakeside, Havant, Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent 5k events

Southsea parkrunner Linda Foster with Magnus and Albert Picture: Keith Woodland

He clocked 17.29 to win by eight seconds from Poole Runners’ Mike Liddell, who was also recording a PB finish for the 5k event. Portsmouth Runners’ Danny White (vet 35-29) was third in 17.42.

Bollom had previously won at Southsea in December 2018.

First female finisher was Ginny Scott (vet 5-39) who was 46th overall, out of 370, with a PB of 21.59.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left - Helen Church, Liam O'Connor and Eileen Kenyon Picture: Keith Woodland

Two hundred and eighteen runners took to Staunton Country Park for the latest Havant parkrun.

First home was Josh Kennett (male 25-29) who powered to victory with the only sub 19- minute run of the day (18.41).

Victory AC veterans Paul Mitchinson and Simon Gill took second and third with 19.04 and 19.24 respectively.

Liss RC’s Alex Coomber (vet 45-49) was again the highest placed female, 16th overall with a PB of 21.28.

Tom Raynor with Poppy Picture: Keith Woodland

Eastleigh RC’s Martin Stockley (male 30-34) was first home in a 229-field in the Fareham parkrun at Cams Hill Estate.

He was a comfortable winner in 17.30 - 51 seconds ahead of runner-up Tom Rolfe (Stubbington Green Runners, 18.21). Christopher Pearce (Defence Sports and Recreation) was one second adrift in third.

Fifth placed Nikki Moxham (vet 45-49) was again the highest placed female, in 19.54.

There was a Stubbington Green Runners double at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Debbie Collins completes her 50th parkrun Picture: Keith Woodland

The club’s Phil Morgan was first to finish among the 381-strong field, in a PB time of 17.37.

Club colleague Aime Morgan was the first female home, in 30th place in 21.21

Thomas Wallace, second overall in 18.11, was 27 seconds quicker than third-placed Tom Barnard.

Youngster Thomas Hicks, in only his fourth ever adult parkrun, was first to finish at Portsmouth Lakeside.

Sam and Daniel Davis Picture: Keith Woodland

The Southampton AC youngster - competing in the junior 11-14 category - was 20 seconds faster than anyone else in winning in 18.29.

Hicks had previously finished second at a Southsea parkrun in July in an even quicker time, 17.56.

City of Portsmouth AC’s Damon Howard (18.49) was second and Andy Turner (Liss RC) third in 19.00.

A 20.31 PB for Charlotte Reading (Chichester Runners) secured her 10th place overall. She was almost three minutes quicker than the next female home, Jackie Lloyd (Liss, 23.25).

Compiled by Pepe Lacey

A parkrunner and his canine companion Picture: Keith Woodland

Southsea parkrunner Evan Bryce Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-83)

Gary and Vader Kurth complete their Southsea parkrun Picture: Keith Woodland

Tom and Harry (fast asleep) White Picture: Keith Woodland