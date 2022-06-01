Personal century is brought up at Southsea parkrun event plus latest from Portsmouth Lakeside, Great Salterns, Havant, Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham courses

Rhian Gough, 42, plays a crucial role in making sure the seafront event can be staged on a weekly basis - and on Saturday she was volunteering for the 100th time.

Volunteers across the country are a critical cog in ensuring parkruns are able to run and Gough continues to do a stellar job at Southsea.

Participating in the 5k esplanade course event, Gianni Shipp recorded a personal best Southsea time for himself, as he was first of the 394 finishers who made it home (16mins 47secs).

First-time visitor Katie Slater lapped up the fresh sea air on the south coast, returning sixth overall and the first female back (18:54).

Elsewhere in the city, Worthing & District Harriers teenager Ethan Neale participated in the Portsmouth Lakeside event for the first time, making it home ahead of the 230 total finishers in a time of 17:58.

Another first-time course visitor, Folkestone Running Club's Deborah Jeffery, led the way in the female section (22:27).

Avid runner James Baker headed for the Great Salterns parkrun, making it back first of the 119 finishers in a time of 16:14.

At the Tangier Road course, Denmead Striders' Lisa-Marie Peckover was the first female home (22:29).

n Lee-on-the-Solent are edging ever closer to a landmark course milestone.

The seafront 5k event, started in April 2015, was staged for the 297th time on Saturday - with the 300 figure drawing nearer.

Stubbington Green Runners' Lewis Banner was first back in the latest Lee parkrun, navigating the course in a time of 16:33.

Nicky Nelson recorded a personal course best time of 21:08 as she led the way for the females.

n Defence Sports & Recreation runner Christopher Pearce was first home for the second successive week at the Fareham parkrun (17:51).

British Military Fitness participant Tina Al-Romaithi was the first female from the overall finishing total of 209 (21:06).

There were 204 finishers at the Havant parkrun as Havant AC teenage runner Joe O'Brien headed things up (18:46). Victory AC's Jo Gilholm was the first female back in a time of 23:06.

1. Runners set off at the busy Southsea parkrun Picture: Mike Cooter (280522) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2. Approaching the Southsea parkrun finish with a spring in the step Picture: Mike Cooter (280522) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3. Rob Turner, left, with Luciana and Albie in tow next to Alex Radice-Gomm with James Picture: Mike Cooter (280522) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4. Southsea parkrunner completes the course with a canine friend Picture: Mike Cooter (280522) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales