There was a local winner of the latest Fareham parkrun.
By Simon Carter
4 minutes ago
Samuel Brookes, of Fareham Running Club, led the 220-strong field home at Cams Hall Estate in a time of 18:03.
That was 51 seconds ahead of James Page with Zippy Grice (Portsmouth Triathletes) completing the top three a further two seconds adrift.
Serena Linsley (23:16) was the first female to finish in 28th place. Noula Tata, just 10 years old, was next best, clocking 23:43 (a course best) for 34th place.
Pictures by Keith Woodland
