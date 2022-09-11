Picture gallery - 23 photos from the Fareham parkrun

Though the footballing authorities were very quick to postpone all games at all levels this weekend, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, parkrun officials were happy to see their events continue.

‘We believe parkrun events can play an important role in helping us get through challenging times,’ read a statement. ‘And as such, we look to keep them open wherever possible.’

In total, 1,674 runners attended events at Fareham (197), Southsea (342), Havant (215), Lee-on-the-Solent (425), Great Salterns (111), Whiteley (198) and Portsmouth Lakeside (186).

There was a local winner in the 272nd Fareham parkrun held at the Cams Hall Estate - teenager Sam Brooks (Fareham RC) winning in 18:13. Sam Thomas, on his first visit to the course, was second in 18:40.

Another Fareham RC member, Kerry Riches, was fourth and the first woman back, clocking 19:38.

A minute’s silence in respect of The Queen was held prior to the start of the 5k event.

1. - Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2. Fareham parkrun Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Second placed Sam Thomas Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Sam Parker, first junior runner to finish Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: - Photo Sales