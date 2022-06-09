Around 130 people took part in mass shuttle runs, under and over races and relays.

Much fun was had by all with target howlers, obstacle course, throwing and catching balloons, static balloon jump, a three-legged sprint race and egg & spoon races.

There were picnics, a celebration cake, commemorative photos and prize draw.

City of Portsmouth AC chair Ann Hayter said: ‘It was a fantastic day to celebrate the Club and the Queen's years of service to our nation.’

