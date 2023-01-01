Picture gallery – City of Portsmouth AC teenager Thomas Beasley shines in New Year’s Eve Havant parkrun
Thomas Beasley romped home in the New Year’s Eve Havant parkrun staged at Staunton Country Park.
The teenager, a member of City of Portsmouth AC, recorded a pb course best time of 18:35.
That saw him finish almost two minutes ahead of the second-placed Harry Dinnage (20:26) with Tim Sutton (20:53) - along with his dog Isla - in third.
Victory AC’s Jo Stanford was the first female in the 162-strong field to finish in 12th, recording 22:20 - 14 seconds and one place ahead of City of Portsmouth’s Alex Coomber.
Alex’s teenage daughter, Finney, was third female - clocking 23:58 for 20th place.
Teenager Malek Roostaei (19:04) was first to finish in the New Year’s Eve Southsea parkrun - his first victory on his 12th appearance at the course.
Claire Caiger, a member of the City of Norwich AC, was first woman to finish, clocking 21:41 for 13th place. Natasha Perry, who recorded 22:41 for 18th place, was next.
On only his second visit to the Portsmouth Lakeside course at North Harbour, Mike Puttock was first to finish in 20:11.
Puttock is a member of the Derek Zoolander Centre for Kids Who Can't Run Good club, which has its origins in Sydney, Australia.
Lewis Ward (20:37) was second with James Cooper a further four seconds adrift.
Kayleigh Giles (23:02) was first female to finish in 12th, a place and four seconds in front of Jo Gilholm (Victory AC).
Matthew Russell (Denmead Striders) was first home at the New Year’s Eve Fareham parkrun.
His time of 18:53 was 11 seconds in front of Harrison Moore with James Lee (Fareham RC) completing the top three in 19:57.
Tina Al-Romaithi, of British Military Fitness, was first female, clocking 22:34 for 23rd. Vikki Mackman (23:09, 28th) was next.
Over at Lee-on-Solent on New Year’s Eve, Kent AC member Ben Harding continued his 100 per cent course record.
On his fifth visit, he claimed his fifth victory - recording a fine 16:33 to finish well clear of runner-up Brandon Chaplin (Stubbington Green, 17:40) in a total field of 351.
Katie Simister, of City of Portsmouth, was the first female, clocking 19:48 for 10th place. Next was Liv Taylor (21:26, 28th).