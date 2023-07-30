Picture gallery - day one of the world famous Cowes Week sailing regatta
Cowes Week 2023 got off to a thrilling start with sparkling sunshine, and winds gusting well over 20kts from the southwest.
By Simon Carter
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST
Not only did the conditions make for an adrenalin-charged day of racing for competitors, but it also gave the crowds gathered along The Green plenty of thrills.
It was the Cape 31 Class - a relatively new and extremely popular 24-strong international one-design fleet – that stole the show with a spectacular downwind start off the Royal Yacht Squadron line out to the east.
Pictures by Paul Smith
