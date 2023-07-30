News you can trust since 1877
The Magenta Project. Picture by Paul SmithThe Magenta Project. Picture by Paul Smith
The Magenta Project. Picture by Paul Smith

Picture gallery - day one of the world famous Cowes Week sailing regatta

Cowes Week 2023 got off to a thrilling start with sparkling sunshine, and winds gusting well over 20kts from the southwest.
By Simon Carter
Published 30th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

Not only did the conditions make for an adrenalin-charged day of racing for competitors, but it also gave the crowds gathered along The Green plenty of thrills.

It was the Cape 31 Class - a relatively new and extremely popular 24-strong international one-design fleet – that stole the show with a spectacular downwind start off the Royal Yacht Squadron line out to the east.

Pictures by Paul Smith

Making a splash. Picture by Paul Smith

1. Making a splash

Making a splash. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

Recovering the Spinnaker. Picture by Paul Smith

2. Recovering the Spinnaker

Recovering the Spinnaker. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

Cape 31 Class start. Picture by Paul Smith

3. Cape 31 Class start

Cape 31 Class start. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

Approaching Gurnard Ledge. Picture by Paul Smith

4. Approaching Gurnard Ledge

Approaching Gurnard Ledge. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

