The West Cheshire AC member clocked 16:26 - almost two minutes clear of runner-up Pete Douglass (18:25).

Richardson had twice previously competed in the Fareham parkrun, also being first home on his last visit in September 2019.

Samuel Brooks (Fareham AC) - six times a winner at Cams Hall this year - was third in 19:12.

Daisy McClements (Stubbington Green Runners) was the first woman to finish, clocking 20:52 for 11th place. Natasha Perry (21:13) was two places further adrift in the 138-strong field.

Victory AC member Simon Gill was first to finish the latest Havant parkrun at Staunton Country Park.

He clocked 18:24 to finish 17 seconds ahead of Thomas Clifford, a member of the Sheffield-based Hillsborough & Rivelin RC.

Denmead Striders’ Matt Russell was third (19:03) with young Thomas Whorton - competing in the boys 11-14 age category - fourth in 19:11.

Catherine Hill, on her first visit to the Havant event, was the first female back in 21:32 (19th). City of Portsmouth’s Alex Coomber (22-24) was 24th in a field of 161.

The Royal Navy’s Mike Liddell was first home in the Southsea parkrun in a time of 17:48.

Charlie Pickett (18:09) was runner-up with Natalie Harper (20:34) the first woman to finish in 16th place. Scarlet Dalrymple was next, clocking 21:56 for 33rd in a field of 316.

Denmead Striders members filled two of the first three places at the Great Salterns parkrun.

Michael Harrison was first to finish in 19:14, with Rick Toovey third in 20:53. In between, Robert Ford (Portsmouth Joggers) clocked 19:57.

City of Portsmouth AC’s Tony Hewett (21:20) was fourth with Anna Smith-James (Hedge End RC, 24:14) the first woman to finish in 14th.

Perennial race winner James Baker (Chichester AC) was first home at Portsmouth Lakeside.

He clocked 16:53 and was well out in front - runner-up Ben Rolfe recording 18:24.

Young Amelia Thomas - competing in the girls 11-14 category - was the first female to finish, clocking 20:23 for seventh place in a 178-strong field.

Harry Stow (Winchester & District AC) recorded 18:30 in finishing first at Lee-on-the-Solent. Mark Stileman (18:47) was runner-up in a field of 261.

Stubbington Green’s Rachel Fargher (21:56) was first female back in 29th, six places ahead of club colleague Amie Morgan (22:29).

1. Fareham Parkrun Fareham Parkrun. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2. Fareham Parkrun Fareham Parkrun. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3. Fareham Parkrun Fareham Parkrun. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Fareham Parkrun Fareham Parkrun. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: - Photo Sales