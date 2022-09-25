Picture gallery – Gosport & Fareham RFC v Portsmouth, Counties 1 Hampshire, Gosport Park
Gosport & Fareham ended Portsmouth’s winning start to the 2022/23 Counties 1 Hampshire campaign.
By Simon Carter
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 10:17 am
The hosts claimed a 39-26 victory at Gosport Park to maintain their 100 per cent record after three matches.
Portsmouth had won their opening two fixtures against Trojans and Petersfield, while G & F had beaten Bournemouth 2nds and Trojans.
Pictures by Chris Moorhouse
