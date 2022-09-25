News you can trust since 1877
Gosport & Fareham (blue/yellow) v Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Picture gallery – Gosport & Fareham RFC v Portsmouth, Counties 1 Hampshire, Gosport Park

Gosport & Fareham ended Portsmouth’s winning start to the 2022/23 Counties 1 Hampshire campaign.

By Simon Carter
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 10:17 am

The hosts claimed a 39-26 victory at Gosport Park to maintain their 100 per cent record after three matches.

Portsmouth had won their opening two fixtures against Trojans and Petersfield, while G & F had beaten Bournemouth 2nds and Trojans.

Pictures by Chris Moorhouse

