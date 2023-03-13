Picture gallery - Kevin Yates clocks personal best in latest Havant parkrun at Staunton Country Park

Kevin Yates clocked a personal best time to claim victory in the Havant parkrun on Saturday morning.

The Chandler’s Ford Swifts RC member completed the 5k course in 18 minutes and 54 seconds to win by 11 seconds from Thomas Hoskinson (Victory AC). Mark Bicknell (Denmead Striders) completed the top three in 19:27.

Joanne Stanford, another Victory AC runner, was first woman – and 14th overall – in 21:59. Zoe Gill, also of Victory AC, pipped Lisa-Marie Peckover (Denmead Striders) by a solitary second in the race to finish second woman, crossing the line in 24:32.

There were 153 finishers in total in the latest running of the free weekly event at Staunton Country Park.

Meanwhile, Gianni Shipp took the honours in the Southsea parkrun for the second successive Saturday.

Shipp (17:47) was 43 seconds slower on this occasion than seven days previously, but was still more than half a minute clear of runner-up Jon Grave, whose time of 18:23 was a PB. Max Dooley rounded out the top three in 18:45.

Victory AC also produced the first woman here in the form of Alabama Pirie, who was eighth overall in 19:44. Ceri Edwards was second woman in a PB of 20:23, with Leah Badger third in a PB of 23:00. In all there were 347 finishers.

Havant AC’s Thomas Beasley was a clear winner of the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun after setting a new PB of 16:57.

David Pearson came home second in a field of 227 in 18:39, 16 seconds ahead of third-placed James Gray.

Alex Coomber (City of Portsmouth AC) was the first woman – and 15th overall – in 20:52. Kayleigh Gyles (Denmead Striders) was the runner-up in a PB of 21:49 and junior Olivia Serjent third in a PB of 22:24.

Darren Robinson triumphed at the Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun thanks to a PB of 18:52.

Gareth Charles – the first of five Stubbington Green Runners in the top 11 – was second in 19:04. One of the other four, Lucy May, was the first woman in 20:26. Amie Morgan, also of Stubbington, was second woman in 21:18. There were 370 finishers in total.

