Billy Mead led the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun field home.

The Leighton Buzzard AC member, making his third visit to the seafront course, clocked 18:27.

That saw him finish 80 seconds ahead of Harry Brind, with Cameron Shepherd (20:01) completing the top three in a field of 278.

Rachel Fargher, of Stubbington Green Runners, was the first woman home, recording 23:18 for 25th place. Young Patience Sullivan - running in the junior girls 11-14 age category - was next in a time of 23:41 (32nd).

Craig Berryman was first home in the Havant parkrun for the eighth time - and the first since 2018.

The Havant AC member recorded 19:10 at Staunton Country Park to finish 70 seconds ahead of Newcastle University Sailing Club’s Tom Goodey. Eric Kerage (20:53) completed the top three.

Jo Stanford was the first woman to finish, coming seventh in 22:17 - the same position she had finished the New Year’s Day event on the same course.

Holly Iling, competing in the junior girls 11-14 age group, was 17th in a course PB of 24:08.

Stubbington Green member Tim Rolfe was first in the latest Fareham parkrun at the Cams Hall Estate.

He clocked 18:54 to finish 33 seconds ahead of teenager Ethan Neale (Worthing & District Harriers). Christopher Pearce was third in 20:59.

Fareham RC pair James Lee (21:17) and Luke Adderley (21:27) were fourth and fifth respectively in a field of 145.

Vikki Mackman (25th) was the first woman to finish in 23:41, with Tilly Sapey (43rd) next in 26:19.

Tom Scales (18:50) led a 219-strong field across the finishing line in the Southsea parkrun.

Two Portsmouth Triathletes members - Neil Collins (19:04) and Ross Partridge (19:15) - completed the top three.

Freya Stanger was first woman to finish, clocking 20:49 for 13th place. Natasha Perry (22:10) was 21st.

David Pearson (19:39) was first at Great Salterns, with Robert Ford (Portsmouth Joggers) next best in 20:51.

Baffins Fitclub pair Gordon Scruton (22:29) and Alex Gannon (23:14) completed the top four.

Lucie Dovey was the first female, recording 25:15 for ninth place. Clare Eglin (Victory AC) was next, finishing 20th in 28:47.

Julian Manning (Denmead Striders) was first home at Portsmouth Lakeside. His time of 17:52 was 50 seconds ahead of Jon Grave with Daniel Allaway (Haslemere Border) third in 19:35.

Natalie Haarer (Ranelagh Harriers) was the first woman in the 243-strong field to finish, clocking 20:41. Marjorie Huet-Martin (Emsworth Joggers) was next in 21:46 (18th).

