News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Conway family, New Year's Day Parkrun, Southsea. Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Picture gallery – New Year’s Day Southsea parkrun

Tristam Murdoch was first to finish only his third ever parkrun on Southsea seafront on New Year’s Day.

By Simon Carter
21 minutes ago

Murdoch led a 349-strong field home in a time of 17:50 - just a second ahead of fellow veteran male 44-45 category runner Sam Taylor-Allkins.

Teenager Thomas Beasley, who was third in the Havant parkrun the previous day, was third in 18:06.

City of Portsmouth AC member Corin Bearpark was the first female to finish in the 349-strong field, clocking 20:34 for 22nd place.

Denmead Striders’ Julian Manning was easily first home in the opening Great Salterns parkrun of 2023.

His time of 18:45 was well clear of runner-up Emma Jolley, the City of Portsmouth AC runner recording 20.29. Mark Bicknell (Denmead, 20:40) completed the top three.

A Denmead member was also first to finish at the New Year’s Day Havant parkrun, Richard Murphy clocking 18:38 - well ahead of Jack Audrin (20:21).

Victory AC’s Jo Stanford was the first woman to finish at Staunton Country Park - for the second day in a row - in 22:25 (seventh place).

Teenager Harry Harvey led a 374-strong field home at Lee-on-the-Solent.

The Winchester & District AC member recorded a time of 17:34 - almost a minute quicker than Tommy Blake (Loughborough Triathlon) in 18:32.

James Lee (Fareham RC) was third in 18:53, while Nikki Moxham (Gosport Road Runners, 19:46) was first woman to finish (12th).

Oli Hawkins was a clear winner of the first Fareham parkrun of 2023.

The New Forest Juniors AC member clocked 18:40 - 62 seconds ahead of Fareham RC’s Samuel Brooks.

Helen Knight, on her first visit to the Cams Hall Estate course, completed the top three in 20:34.

1. New Year's Day Parkrun, Southsea

New Year's Day Parkrun, Southsea. Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales

2. New Year's Day Parkrun, Southsea

New Year's Day Parkrun, Southsea. Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales

3. Tristam Murdoch (yellow shorts) beats Sam Taylor-Allkins to finish first in the Southsea parkrun

Tristam Murdoch (yellow shorts) beats Sam Taylor-Allkins to finish first in the Southsea parkrun. Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales

4. New Year's Day parkrun, Southsea

New Year's Day parkrun, Southsea. Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4