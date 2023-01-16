Picture gallery – Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun, plus news from other local parkruns
Jack Penfold was first to finish on his maiden appearance at the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.
The Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners member clocked 18:27 at North Harbour - 58 seconds ahead of runner-up Tim Rolfe.
Joe Teal (from the Portsmouth-based Team Purser Running Group) completed the top three in 19:41.
First woman to finish was City of Portsmouth AC’s Rachel Muckelt, clocking 24:16 for 28th place in a field of 218. Bekki Leaves (Denmead Striders) was two places and seven seconds further adrift.
A few miles away at Great Salterns, Chichester Runners member Leo Stallard was first home on his debut outing on the course, clocking 21:21.
That was almost three minutes faster than runner-up Ian Hayward (Portsmouth Joggers, 24:14) with Ian Stallard (Chichester Runners, 24:31) third on his Great Salterns debut.
Kim Stroud (Baffins Fitclub) was the first woman to finish, recording 29:02 for 10th place in a field of 33.
Lewis Hope led a field of 190 home on Southsea seafront, clocking 19:45 for his first victory in 18 visits to the course.
Pete Colwell (Vegan Runners) was some way adrift in second (21:22) with Richard Wonnacott four seconds behind in third.
Natalie Haarer, from Richmond-based Ranelagh Harriers, was first woman to finish, clocking 21:52 for fifth place. Natasha Perry (23:30) was next best (17th in a field of 190).
Victory AC’s Simon Gill was first home in the Havant parkrun, recording 18:41 - the 25th time he has led the field at Staunton Country Park in 68 visits.
Matthew Russell (Denmead Striders) was 40 seconds adrift, with Harry Dinnage third in 19:50.
Marjorie Huet-Martin (Emsworth Joggers) was the first woman in the 163-strong field, recording 22:33 for 16th place - one place and eight seconds ahead of Joanne Stanford (Victory AC).
Over at the Cams Hall Estate, James Lee was first home in a Fareham parkrun for the second time in 118 visits.
Almost five years on from leading the field, the Fareham RC member clocked 20:23 to win by 14 seconds from Stubbington Green’s David Mallard. Ian Cadman (20:53) completed the top three.
Vikki Mackman (23:58) was first female to finish, in 19th place, while Stubbington Green’s Daisy McClements was next in 24:32 (25th in a field of 146).
Winchester & District AC teenager Leo Smith was a clear winner of the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.
He clocked 18:04 to finish 77 seconds ahead of runner-up Mark Westbrook (Stubbington Green). Rob Greenwood (Stubbington) completed the top three in 20:12.
Stubbington Green’s Lucy May (28th in a field of 253) was the first woman to finish, recording 23:06 - 33 seconds in front of clubmate Rachel Fargher.