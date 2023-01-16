Jack Penfold was first to finish on his maiden appearance at the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

The Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners member clocked 18:27 at North Harbour - 58 seconds ahead of runner-up Tim Rolfe.

Joe Teal (from the Portsmouth-based Team Purser Running Group) completed the top three in 19:41.

First woman to finish was City of Portsmouth AC’s Rachel Muckelt, clocking 24:16 for 28th place in a field of 218. Bekki Leaves (Denmead Striders) was two places and seven seconds further adrift.

A few miles away at Great Salterns, Chichester Runners member Leo Stallard was first home on his debut outing on the course, clocking 21:21.

That was almost three minutes faster than runner-up Ian Hayward (Portsmouth Joggers, 24:14) with Ian Stallard (Chichester Runners, 24:31) third on his Great Salterns debut.

Kim Stroud (Baffins Fitclub) was the first woman to finish, recording 29:02 for 10th place in a field of 33.

Lewis Hope led a field of 190 home on Southsea seafront, clocking 19:45 for his first victory in 18 visits to the course.

Pete Colwell (Vegan Runners) was some way adrift in second (21:22) with Richard Wonnacott four seconds behind in third.

Natalie Haarer, from Richmond-based Ranelagh Harriers, was first woman to finish, clocking 21:52 for fifth place. Natasha Perry (23:30) was next best (17th in a field of 190).

Victory AC’s Simon Gill was first home in the Havant parkrun, recording 18:41 - the 25th time he has led the field at Staunton Country Park in 68 visits.

Matthew Russell (Denmead Striders) was 40 seconds adrift, with Harry Dinnage third in 19:50.

Marjorie Huet-Martin (Emsworth Joggers) was the first woman in the 163-strong field, recording 22:33 for 16th place - one place and eight seconds ahead of Joanne Stanford (Victory AC).

Over at the Cams Hall Estate, James Lee was first home in a Fareham parkrun for the second time in 118 visits.

Almost five years on from leading the field, the Fareham RC member clocked 20:23 to win by 14 seconds from Stubbington Green’s David Mallard. Ian Cadman (20:53) completed the top three.

Vikki Mackman (23:58) was first female to finish, in 19th place, while Stubbington Green’s Daisy McClements was next in 24:32 (25th in a field of 146).

Winchester & District AC teenager Leo Smith was a clear winner of the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

He clocked 18:04 to finish 77 seconds ahead of runner-up Mark Westbrook (Stubbington Green). Rob Greenwood (Stubbington) completed the top three in 20:12.

Stubbington Green’s Lucy May (28th in a field of 253) was the first woman to finish, recording 23:06 - 33 seconds in front of clubmate Rachel Fargher.

1. Lakeside parkrun Lakeside parkrun. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Lakeside parkrun Lakeside parkrun. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Lakeside parkrun Lakeside parkrun. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Lakeside parkrun Lakeside parkrun. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: - Photo Sales