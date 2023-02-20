News you can trust since 1877
From left - Tom Radbourne, Dan Stoneman and Ian Thatcher. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Picture gallery – Portsmouth RFC former players’ reunion lunch, Rugby Camp

Portsmouth Rugby Football Club hosted a successful former players’ reunion lunch at the weekend.

By Simon Carter
3 minutes ago

More than 100 players attended the event at the club’s Rugby Camp HQ in Norway Road, Hilsea.

As well as a chance to talk nostalgia, they could also watch the Hampshire Counties 1 derby which Portsmouth lost 38-10 to Havant 2nds.

The oldest ex-player at the event was Roy Harris, who celebrated his 90th birthday with a party at the club in December.

Richard Notley, who played for the club in the 70s and 80s, was also present. Though based in New Zealand these days, he just happened to be in the country when the reunion was held.

Portsmouth RFC official Hugh White said the event was so successful, the club might look to stage it bi-annually rather than just once a year.

From left - Rob Townsend, Roger Sellers, Hugh 'Chalky' White, club chariman Jon Whitehouse and Max Sparks

From left - Rob Townsend, Roger Sellers, Hugh 'Chalky' White, club chariman Jon Whitehouse and Max Sparks.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

From left - Keith Harrington, Adrian Evans, Colin Richardson, Bernie Mallinder and Dave Knight

From left - Keith Harrington, Adrian Evans, Colin Richardson, Bernie Mallinder and Dave Knight.

Mich Balch, left, and Ian Foord

Mich Balch, left, and Ian Foord.

From left - Chris Wreford, John Whitehouse and Pete Smout

From left - Chris Wreford, John Whitehouse and Pete Smout.

