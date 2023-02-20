Portsmouth Rugby Football Club hosted a successful former players’ reunion lunch at the weekend.

More than 100 players attended the event at the club’s Rugby Camp HQ in Norway Road, Hilsea.

As well as a chance to talk nostalgia, they could also watch the Hampshire Counties 1 derby which Portsmouth lost 38-10 to Havant 2nds.

The oldest ex-player at the event was Roy Harris, who celebrated his 90th birthday with a party at the club in December.

Richard Notley, who played for the club in the 70s and 80s, was also present. Though based in New Zealand these days, he just happened to be in the country when the reunion was held.

Portsmouth RFC official Hugh White said the event was so successful, the club might look to stage it bi-annually rather than just once a year.

