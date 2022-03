It was a day to forget all round for the women’s section of the clubs, with the 3rds and 4ths also losing.

Three second half goals gave Haslemere 3rds a 3-0 win against the 3rds in Division 1 Solent, where Kate Mason was voted player of the game. After their final match of the campaign, Portsmouth finished fourth.

Portsmouth 4ths were beaten 4-1 by Basingstoke 5ths in Division 2 Solent.

Scheduled games for the 1sts and 5ths were both cancelled.

